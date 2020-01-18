Death of Guitar Pop Premiere New Music Video For “Singles Night”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 17th, 2020
Death of Guitar Pop premiered a new music video today off their latest album In Over Our Heads. Watch the catchy song “Singles Night” below.
The new album is available on CD & Vinyl Here or you can be a cheap fuck and just listen to it on Spotify.
The ska band’s tour dates so far this year:
MAY 22
Stone Valley Festival South
May 22 – May 24 · 414 guests
pin HILLSIDE FARM, PEPPER HILL, GREAT AMWELL, WARE, HERTFORDSHIRE, SG12 9SH
JUN 13
Death of Guitar Pop at Green Door Store
Sat 7:30 PM UTC+01 · 62 guests
The Green Door Store
Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom
JUL 11
Kubix Festival
Sat 11:30 AM UTC+01 · 240 guests
Herrington Country Park,Sunderland,Tyne + Wear DH4 7EL
AUG 9
Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2020
Sun 1:45 PM UTC+01 · 2,783 guests
Millennium Square
Leeds, United Kingdom
OCT 17
Death Of Guitar Pop live at The Underworld Camden – London
Sat 6 PM UTC+01 · by Death of Guitar Pop
The Underworld Camden
London, United Kingdom
OCT 31
Skalloween 2020
Sat 1 PM UTC · 22 guests
Newton Road, Lochside, Dumfries
NOV 7
Madchat Meet – DoGP 3 Piece
Sat 12 PM UTC · 134 guests
The Dublin Castle
London, United Kingdom