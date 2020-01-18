Death of Guitar Pop Premiere New Music Video For “Singles Night”

Death of Guitar Pop premiered a new music video today off their latest album In Over Our Heads. Watch the catchy song “Singles Night” below.



The new album is available on CD & Vinyl Here or you can be a cheap fuck and just listen to it on Spotify.

The ska band’s tour dates so far this year:

MAY 22

Stone Valley Festival South

May 22 – May 24 · 414 guests

pin HILLSIDE FARM, PEPPER HILL, GREAT AMWELL, WARE, HERTFORDSHIRE, SG12 9SH

JUN 13

Death of Guitar Pop at Green Door Store

Sat 7:30 PM UTC+01 · 62 guests

The Green Door Store

Brighton and Hove, United Kingdom

JUL 11

Kubix Festival

Sat 11:30 AM UTC+01 · 240 guests

Herrington Country Park,Sunderland,Tyne + Wear DH4 7EL

AUG 9

Leeds Ska & Mod Festival 2020

Sun 1:45 PM UTC+01 · 2,783 guests

Millennium Square

Leeds, United Kingdom

OCT 17

Death Of Guitar Pop live at The Underworld Camden – London

Sat 6 PM UTC+01 · by Death of Guitar Pop

The Underworld Camden

London, United Kingdom

OCT 31

Skalloween 2020

Sat 1 PM UTC · 22 guests

Newton Road, Lochside, Dumfries

NOV 7

Madchat Meet – DoGP 3 Piece

Sat 12 PM UTC · 134 guests

The Dublin Castle

London, United Kingdom