DeVotchKa Premiere “Straight Shot” Music Video

DeVotchKa have released their new full-length album This Night Falls Forever today, now available on Concord Records. They also premiered their single “Straight Shot” music video as well today. You can watch that below.



After scoring Films, TV, Musicals, Ballets, and performing with symphony orchestra’s, Devotchka emerge from the studio with their sixth full-length album, which includes 11 songs that defy categorization. These tracks straddle the line between the epic and the intimate. Devotchka has garnered much praise and attention for blurring the lines of genre and cultural influence, and with this release they have clearly carved their own unique space in the modern musical landscape. Frontman Nick Urata’s soaring vocal croon and poetic lyrics are back in full force. His voice travels atop ambitious film noir orchestras and live vintage vodoo rock combos.

It all started following the end of DeVotchKa’s 2012 tour, when Urata was left feeling conflicted. On one hand, the band was as popular as ever, playing their critically-acclaimed songs to fans at sold-out shows around the globe, and he was enjoying a burgeoning career as a film score composer, with a GRAMMY nomination already under his belt for the film Little Miss Sunshine. However, on the night of DeVotchKa’s final show of the tour, onstage in an enormous arena in Mexico, Urata belted out the first few lines only to discover his microphone powered off-a simple mistake, but one that would later cause him to reflect deeply on his stake in life.

“You try not to make a big deal out of it, but you don’t recover from that for the rest of the show,” Urata says, now smiling at the memory. “It happened more than once on that tour. I was realizing how nearly anyone can sing, almost everybody has the ability, but if you want to perform for people, then you have to fight for it.”

After the tour the band-Urata (vocals, guitars, Theremin, trumpet, piano), Jeanie Schroder (acoustic bass, sousaphone), Shawn King (drums, percussion, trumpet), and Tom Hagerman (violin, viola, accordion, piano)-enjoyed a series of gigs at smaller venues. Urata spent those shows both reconnecting with his audience on a more intimate level and rediscovering his love for his craft. It was a necessary moment that inspired him to begin work on a new DeVotchKa album-a process that would take a lot longer than anyone anticipated, but that would prove essential. “I realized the motivation is simply how much I love singing,” Urata says, “and I just want to keep this conversation going with people who have connected with our band. It is a rare and powerful thing to connect with people like this, it is the thing that keeps us going.”

Utilizing that intimate dynamic, Urata turned his struggle into art. Through persistence, concerted effort, and patience, Urata found his path. “One thing I’ve learned from great writers is to force yourself to show up to work everyday, even if you feel you don’t have anything-apply yourself and it will come,” he says. “Writing music has always been the one thing in my life that’s subconsciously gnawed at me. I have to do it.”

In writing for This Night Falls Forever, Urata tapped directly into his past, connecting the dots between that audience-and-artist relationship and a period of intense self-discovery. As for the album’s title, Urata was inspired by yet another period of transition, albeit one that occurs each and every day: the passing of day into night. It’s a fitting motif for his process, a constant reminder that toil eventually makes way for transport. “I wanted to capture that moment of twilight falling, where there’s electricity in the air and you get that sense that everything is going to be OK.”

Last night, DeVotchKa took the stage at Rough Trade in New York for an album release show, following a stunning live session this week with Paste and a “stirring, epic, and intimate” performance with WNYC’s Soundcheck. This weekend fans can tune in to see them on the eminent CBS Saturday Morning. Then, in the fall DeVotchKa takes the show on the road with their international tour throughout the U.S. and Europe.

This Night Falls Forever is available on vinyl, CD and digital via http://found.ee/DeVotchKa_ThisNightFallsForever. For more information and concert tickets, visit DeVotchKa.net.