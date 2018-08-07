ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 15 (New Music – August 2018)
Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Aug 7th, 2018
Episode 15 features all new music from 2018. Got a lot of punk, indie rock, ska, some reggae and some other things as well.
Playlist:
- MxPx – All Of It
- Swingin’ Utters – Human Potential
- The Generators – Back on the Job
- The Adolescents – Just Because
- Street Dogs – Working Class Heroes
- Something To Do – Richard Spencer Punched In The Head
- Sgt Scag – Funai Elektric
- The Holophonics – Try Me On
- Monkey – Hitchin A Ride
- Boomtown United – Outside
- DevotchKa – Straight Shot
- Day Wave – Still Let You Down
- Great Lake Swimmers – Alone But Not Alone
- Valley Lodge – It’s Alright
- Family of the Year – Latchkey Kids
- Willie Nile – Seeds of a Revolution
- Anti-Flag – The Debate Is Over (If You Want It)
- Face to Face – Bill of Goods
- Rise Against – Like An Angel
- The Gaslight Anthem – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
- Slightly Stoopid – Stay The Same (Prayer For You) featuring Don Carlos
- New Town Kings – Music
- Sugary Staple & Neville Staple – When You Call My Name
- Ziggy Marley – The Storm is Coming
- The Town Pants – The Wall
- William Elliott Whitmore – Fear of Trains
- Mt Desolation – On Your Way
- Ogikubo Station – Take a Piece Of All That’s Good
The podcast now has a shirt, which you can buy at Teepublic!
Be sure to go on iTunes and give the podcast a nice review too!
You can listen, download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Podbean, Stitcher, Google Play, and other places where you download podcasts.