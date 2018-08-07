ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 15 (New Music – August 2018)

Episode 15 features all new music from 2018. Got a lot of punk, indie rock, ska, some reggae and some other things as well.



Playlist:

MxPx – All Of It Swingin’ Utters – Human Potential The Generators – Back on the Job The Adolescents – Just Because Street Dogs – Working Class Heroes Something To Do – Richard Spencer Punched In The Head Sgt Scag – Funai Elektric The Holophonics – Try Me On Monkey – Hitchin A Ride Boomtown United – Outside DevotchKa – Straight Shot Day Wave – Still Let You Down Great Lake Swimmers – Alone But Not Alone Valley Lodge – It’s Alright Family of the Year – Latchkey Kids Willie Nile – Seeds of a Revolution Anti-Flag – The Debate Is Over (If You Want It) Face to Face – Bill of Goods Rise Against – Like An Angel The Gaslight Anthem – God’s Gonna Cut You Down Slightly Stoopid – Stay The Same (Prayer For You) featuring Don Carlos New Town Kings – Music Sugary Staple & Neville Staple – When You Call My Name Ziggy Marley – The Storm is Coming The Town Pants – The Wall William Elliott Whitmore – Fear of Trains Mt Desolation – On Your Way Ogikubo Station – Take a Piece Of All That’s Good



The podcast now has a shirt, which you can buy at Teepublic!

Be sure to go on iTunes and give the podcast a nice review too!

You can listen, download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Podbean, Stitcher, Google Play, and other places where you download podcasts.