ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 15 (New Music – August 2018)

Episode 15 features all new music from 2018. Got a lot of punk, indie rock, ska, some reggae and some other things as well.

Playlist:

  1. MxPx – All Of It
  2. Swingin’ Utters – Human Potential
  3. The Generators – Back on the Job
  4. The Adolescents – Just Because
  5. Street Dogs – Working Class Heroes
  6. Something To Do – Richard Spencer Punched In The Head
  7. Sgt Scag – Funai Elektric
  8. The Holophonics – Try Me On
  9. Monkey – Hitchin A Ride
  10. Boomtown United – Outside
  11. DevotchKa – Straight Shot
  12. Day Wave – Still Let You Down
  13. Great Lake Swimmers – Alone But Not Alone
  14. Valley Lodge – It’s Alright
  15. Family of the Year – Latchkey Kids
  16. Willie Nile – Seeds of a Revolution
  17. Anti-Flag – The Debate Is Over (If You Want It)
  18. Face to Face – Bill of Goods
  19. Rise Against – Like An Angel
  20. The Gaslight Anthem – God’s Gonna Cut You Down
  21. Slightly Stoopid – Stay The Same (Prayer For You) featuring Don Carlos
  22. New Town Kings – Music
  23. Sugary Staple & Neville Staple – When You Call My Name
  24. Ziggy Marley – The Storm is Coming
  25. The Town Pants – The Wall
  26. William Elliott Whitmore – Fear of Trains
  27. Mt Desolation – On Your Way
  28. Ogikubo Station – Take a Piece Of All That’s Good

