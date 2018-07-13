DeVotchKa Announce New Album & Lyric Video
Music News | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 13th, 2018
Indie band DeVotchKa have been on some sort of hiatus of late. Playing shows here and there while members compose film scores and other projects. But DeVotchKa is back with a brand new album, This Night Falls Forever, coming out August 24th! They premiered their first single “Straight Shot” today as well and fans won’t be disappointed. You can pre-order the album here.
Besides the new album, the band will be playing some shows as well including a stop in Brooklyn on August 23rd! Tickets go on sale next Friday for that.
Tour Dates
July 20 • Fort Collins, CO
Mishawaka Amphitheater • Tickets
July 27 • Dillon, CO
Dillon Amphitheater • Info
July 28 • Telluride, CO
Sheridan Opera House • Tickets
July 29 • Taos, NM
Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership • Tickets
August 23 • Brooklyn, NY
On sale Friday, July 20
September 19 • Vancouver, BC, Canada
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 20 • Seattle, WA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 21 • Portland, OR
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 24 • San Francisco, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 25 • Santa Cruz, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 27 • Anaheim, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 28 • San Diego, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 29 • Los Angeles, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
September 30 • Phoenix, AZ
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
October 2 • Santa Fe, NM
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
October 4 • Chicago, IL
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
October 5 • St. Louis, MO
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
October 6 • Kansas City, MO
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20
October 7 • Minneapolis, MN
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20