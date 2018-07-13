DeVotchKa Announce New Album & Lyric Video

DeVotchKa

Indie band DeVotchKa have been on some sort of hiatus of late. Playing shows here and there while members compose film scores and other projects. But DeVotchKa is back with a brand new album, This Night Falls Forever, coming out August 24th! They premiered their first single “Straight Shot” today as well and fans won’t be disappointed. You can pre-order the album here.

Besides the new album, the band will be playing some shows as well including a stop in Brooklyn on August 23rd! Tickets go on sale next Friday for that.

Tour Dates
July 20 • Fort Collins, CO
Mishawaka Amphitheater • Tickets

July 27 • Dillon, CO
Dillon Amphitheater • Info

July 28 • Telluride, CO
Sheridan Opera House • Tickets

July 29 • Taos, NM
Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership • Tickets

August 23 • Brooklyn, NY
On sale Friday, July 20

September 19 • Vancouver, BC, Canada
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 20 • Seattle, WA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 21 • Portland, OR
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 24 • San Francisco, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 25 • Santa Cruz, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 27 • Anaheim, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 28 • San Diego, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 29 • Los Angeles, CA
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

September 30 • Phoenix, AZ
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

October 2 • Santa Fe, NM
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

October 4 • Chicago, IL
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

October 5 • St. Louis, MO
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

October 6 • Kansas City, MO
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

October 7 • Minneapolis, MN
With special guest, Orkesta Mendoza
On sale Friday, July 20

