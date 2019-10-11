Disney’s Jungle Cruise Trailer Is Here
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 11th, 2019
Disney’s Jungle Cruise theme park ride has been a jokey, silly ride that people still wait over an hour to go on (for some reason). Disney has turned the ride into a movie that stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, and the trailer and poster premiered today. It looks fun and there’s plenty of nods to the ride in the trailer.
Now, that’s just based on the trailer but has that original Pirates of the Caribbean/National Treasure feel to it, although with over the top CGI. The movie looks like it has potential but you never know with these movies and how they turn out. Guess we’ll find out July 24th, 2020. It also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.
Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission. Also starring in the film are Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.
Jaume Collet-Serra is the director and John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Doug Merrifield serving as executive producer.