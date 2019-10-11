Disney’s Jungle Cruise Trailer Is Here

Disney’s Jungle Cruise theme park ride has been a jokey, silly ride that people still wait over an hour to go on (for some reason). Disney has turned the ride into a movie that stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, and the trailer and poster premiered today. It looks fun and there’s plenty of nods to the ride in the trailer.



Now, that’s just based on the trailer but has that original Pirates of the Caribbean/National Treasure feel to it, although with over the top CGI. The movie looks like it has potential but you never know with these movies and how they turn out. Guess we’ll find out July 24th, 2020. It also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.