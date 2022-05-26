Disney+ Showcases Willow Teaser Trailer At Star Wars Celebration Too!

Lucasfilm / Image taken from trailer

I’ve been waiting a very long time for a sequel to Willow and I’m finally getting it! Willow the series will debut on Disney+ on November 30th and takes places 20 years after the events of Willow. I’m very excited for this!



Warwick Davis and Ron Howard introduced the series trailer and talked about it at Star Wars Celebration, which technically isn’t Star Wars but hey they both worked on Star Wars stuff right? The trailer introduces a bunch of new characters, looks like a fun adventure/fantasy series and with some returning cast members like Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley (who was also at SWC). I definitely got some goosebumps when I heard James Horner’s Willow music at the end, which I hope some composer incorporates that into the new score.

The series stars Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Talisa Garcia. I’m really hoping Val Kilmer makes an appearance in some way but not sure. The series was developed by Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle.