Goldfinger Released Music Video For “Tijuana Sunrise”

Goldfinger premiered their music video for “Tijuana Sunrise” the other day. The song is one of my favorites off their new album The Knife, which was released last year. John Feldman commented on the band’s Facebook page about the song: “This video is the “what it used to be like” in the “what it’s like now” part of my life. I feel like I’ve lived nine lives, but there was one life in my youth that was soo dark I can barely see it. This video brilliantly captures some of those moments.”



John Feldman talked more in depth about the song and the lyrics behind it at the site that the video premiered on here.