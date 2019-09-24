Skanksgiving 2019 at Starland Ballroom Announced

Skanksgiving at Starland Ballroom is the one place where ska fans in NJ can rely on having a killer lineup every year. This year’s lineup is pretty damn good with Goldfinger, Suicide Machines, Big D and the Kid’s Table, The Planet Smashers, Kill Lincoln, Catbite and the band that plays every Skanksgiving (and with good reason) the Backyard Superheroes. Going to be awesome!



The show will be on Saturday November 30th at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ. Venue presale begins this Thursday at 10am, public on sale this Friday at 10am. You can buy tickets through Backyard Superheroes or the usual spots.

The full lineup:

Goldfinger

The Suicide Machines

Big D and the Kids Table

The Planet Smashers

Kill Lincoln

Catbite

Backyard Superheroes

Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

All Ages to Enter, 21 & Over to Drink

Doors Open: 05:00PM