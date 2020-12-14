Backyard Superheroes Release New Christmas Song “Quarantine Christmas”

New Jersey ska punk band Backyard Superheroes are back with a new Christmas song that is only fitting for 2020, “Quarantine Christmas.” The new holiday single is a follow-up to last year’s songs “Coal In My Stocking” & “This Christmas” and it’s available on the band’s Bandcamp. It’s also available on streaming sites as well but why not buy it instead? You can watch the music video below as well.



“Quarantine Christmas” features Chris Lucca (The Suburban Legends) on trumpet and Anton Major (The End Times, Beat Brigade) on trombone. The song was recorded completely remotely, mixed and mastered by Len at Landmine Studios.

Backyard Superheroes, along with a bunch of ska bands, are featured in an upcoming ska compilation called Arose Such A Clatter 2020. It will be out Friday, December 18th. Gary Mastriano of Backyard Superheroes arranged and organized the compilation. The cover art is by Kat McMullen.

The compilation features:

Joker’s Republic

The Schwam

Half Past Two

Hooray for Our Side

Something To Do

Catbite

Thirteen Towers

The Skluttz

Bite Me Bambi

The Upfux

The Re-Adjusters

The Guilty Parties

Threat Level Burgundy

Llama Tsunami

Tesla’s Revenge

Honestly Me

Madaline

The New Normal Collaboration

Urban Crater

Millington

The Taj Motel Trio

Jay Disposable

4 Aspirin Morning

The Day After

The End Times

50’s Kitchen

My so-called Undead Life

The Pandemics

Louser

Public Serpents

MONKEY

Good Luck, Ugly

You can purchase it at the NPCs bandcamp page. All the proceeds will go to Marine Toys For Tots.