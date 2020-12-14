Backyard Superheroes Release New Christmas Song “Quarantine Christmas”
Music News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Dec 14th, 2020
New Jersey ska punk band Backyard Superheroes are back with a new Christmas song that is only fitting for 2020, “Quarantine Christmas.” The new holiday single is a follow-up to last year’s songs “Coal In My Stocking” & “This Christmas” and it’s available on the band’s Bandcamp. It’s also available on streaming sites as well but why not buy it instead? You can watch the music video below as well.
“Quarantine Christmas” features Chris Lucca (The Suburban Legends) on trumpet and Anton Major (The End Times, Beat Brigade) on trombone. The song was recorded completely remotely, mixed and mastered by Len at Landmine Studios.
Backyard Superheroes, along with a bunch of ska bands, are featured in an upcoming ska compilation called Arose Such A Clatter 2020. It will be out Friday, December 18th. Gary Mastriano of Backyard Superheroes arranged and organized the compilation. The cover art is by Kat McMullen.
The compilation features:
Joker’s Republic
The Schwam
Half Past Two
Hooray for Our Side
Something To Do
Catbite
Thirteen Towers
The Skluttz
Bite Me Bambi
The Upfux
The Re-Adjusters
The Guilty Parties
Threat Level Burgundy
Llama Tsunami
Tesla’s Revenge
Honestly Me
Madaline
The New Normal Collaboration
Urban Crater
Millington
The Taj Motel Trio
Jay Disposable
4 Aspirin Morning
The Day After
The End Times
50’s Kitchen
My so-called Undead Life
The Pandemics
Louser
Public Serpents
MONKEY
Good Luck, Ugly
You can purchase it at the NPCs bandcamp page. All the proceeds will go to Marine Toys For Tots.