HBO Releases the Watchmen Teaser Trailer

We’re getting more and more info and video from the upcoming HBO series Watchmen. We know it’s by Damon Lindelof (Lost) and it’s a re-imaginining of Alan Moore’s popular comic/graphic novel/whatever. I wasn’t really a fan of Watchmen, besides a few things so I’m hoping this ends up being really good. So far so good for me. The teaser is getting me more excited for it.



It stars Regina King, Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr. No exact date of when it’s coming out on HBO but the teaser says “fall.”