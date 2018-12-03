Hear The Specials’ Brand New Single “Vote For Me” Right Now!

The Specials premiered a new single called “Vote For Me” tonight (well in the UK it’s nighttime) on Steve Lamacq Show on BBC 6 Music. The song is now available for streaming worldwide!



You can pre-order the album now at TheSpecials.lnk.to/Encore and you’ll get a download for “Vote For Me” instantly.

Tracklisting:

Black Skin Blue Eyed Boys

B.L.M.

Vote For Me

The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum

Breaking Point

Blam Blam Fever

The Ten Commandments featuring Saffiyah Khan

Embarrassed By You

The Life And Times Of A Man Called Depression

We Sell Hope