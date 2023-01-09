First Book On Women In Ska To Be Released on International Women’s Day

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Ska music historian Heather Augustyn is releasing a new book very soon and it will be the first book on women in ska called Rude Girls: Women in 2 Tone and One Step Beyond! It will be released on March 8th 2023, on International Women’s Day and published via Sally Brown Publishing. Heather Augustyn’s book contains well over 50 interviews with women involved in ska bands that began during the 2 Tone era of ska in the late 1970s through the 1980s.



More of the press release for the book is below: