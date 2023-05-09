The Phensic Debut Their First Single & Music Video for “Number 1 (Again)”

Image used with permission for news purposes.

The Phensic consists of Roger Apollon Jr., Marc Wasserman, Robert Julian and Greg Last and it’s a slightly different than the bands they have done in the past. The sound is more reggae/rocksteady focus or as the band describes “A powerful and danceable cocktail of 60s & 70s reggae, punk rock & 2 Tone.” Their first single is a catchy one called “Number 1 (again).”



The band has been hard at work, creating music for their debut album and there will be more music to hear and watch soon. The band will be making their debut live as well soon as well. For now, enjoy this music video:

You can also buy and stream the song at Bandcamp as well.