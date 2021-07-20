Jackass is Back! Watch the Jackass Forever Trailer Now!

Jackass is back for one more movie! Jackass Forever trailer hit the internet today and I already watched the trailer a few times. I needed a good laugh today and this trailer provided that, so I can only imagine what the entire movie will be like. Most of the original crew is back (RIP Ryan, No Bam), along with some special guests.



Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.

See the Jackass dumbasses hurting themselves for our entertainment in theaters everywhere October 22, 2021.