The trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer premiered last night and it shows the return of Dr. Ian Malcolm! It’s mostly footage of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with a bunch of red shirts running around the island, getting chased by dinosaurs. For a teaser trailer, they certainly show you a fair amount which is kind of annoying. But it looks intense to say the least.



The films premise is:

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, B. D. Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda

and Toby Jones. It’s directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) and was written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. It will be out theaters on June 22nd 2018.