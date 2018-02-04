The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom #2 Trailer Is Better

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom wasn’t that great. This one is a little bit better even though it’s got that Lost World vibe to it. The movie will be out June 22nd and I’m sure I’ll be there to see it opening weekends because..well dinosaurs. The trailer needed more Goldblum though!!



The trailer was certainly a lot more frightening and came off a bit dark and horror-like. More dinos in a kid’s bedroom. Will a dog in a doghouse be in this as well, and then the dinosaur will be drinking from the swimming pool too?

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), written by Jurassic World’s director, Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. It stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong, James Cromwell and Jeff Goldblum.