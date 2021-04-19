Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Teaser Trailer Is Out Now!

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of those Marvel properties I have no idea what it is about, how it will tie in with the MCU but I’m definitely interested in finding out. Marvel Studios premiered some photos, posters and the teaser trailer for the movie this morning. It definitely looks like it will action packed and have the best choreographed fight scenes of any Marvel movie. Hopefully the origin story and other stuff delivers as well.



Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be only in theaters September 3rd. The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh. Screenplay is by David Callaham.