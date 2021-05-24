Marvel Studios’ The Eternals Teaser Trailer Is Upon Us

The latest Marvel Studios movie will featured an all-star cast of supreme beings called The Eternals. The teaser trailer just offers up slight details but kind of just gives fans a glimpse of the upcoming superhero movie. This is one I’m very curious about because I have no idea what this is really about but I’m all in. It’s interesting to see the next phase of the Marvel movies, definitely has a new feel to the movies.



“Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.” That’s the tagline for the trailer and I guess the movie. You’d think they’s want to interfere when Thanos was around? Or maybe they did we didn’t know about it?

Movie will be out in theaters November 2021. The Eternals is directed by Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao and stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.