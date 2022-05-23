Paramount Pictures / Image taken from trailer.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One teaser trailer is out, presumably playing in front of Top Gun: Maverick this week. Mission Impossible franchise was one I first disliked for some reason but over time, quickly grew to appreciate how each one got better and more crazy. Maybe since 3rd movie it’s been great. Like in the end of this trailer, I was saying to myself, “did Tom Cruise just die?”



We got usual Tom Cruise running, driving things, riding things, running again, looking intense and doing crazy ass stunts. Can’t forget the beautiful locations which looks like Rome, Venice and other European cities as well. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and lots more. Henry Czerny returns, who played Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF.

Part 1 will come to theaters in July 2023. Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.