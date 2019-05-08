Jesse of Skavoovie & The Epitones’s WVKR 91.3 FM College Radio Ska Show Playlist
Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on May 8th, 2019
Going to start posting more playlists just associated with the website and not just the podcast. One thing that got me into ska was college radio. I have 2 cassette tapes of a ska radio show from 91.3fm WVKR Vassar College, which was Jesse Farber of Skavoovie and the Epitones’ show. Forget the name of it but I have 2 tapes of that, I tried my best to copy what I had on that tape.
The show really opened me up to ska, Jamaican ska and rocksteady so I wanted to pay it forward with others who might be started out with ska, rocksteady, etc.
The playlist is missing a lot songs because Spotify doesn’t have the music. It’s missing songs from Mock Turtle Soup, Skavoovie and the Epitones, The Jumpstarts, Mr. Cranky, Stretch Armstrong, The Upsetters, The Insteps, Independents, Jiker, Mr Cranky, Skadows, Itals, Bobby Ellis, Bim Skala Bim, Thumper, Ska King Crab… Safe to say we need more ska on Spotify.
If you know these bands, tell at them to get the music on spotify even though bands don’t get that much from the streaming service!
Playlist:
1. The Skatalites- Sucu-Sucu (Sucu Sucu)
2. Justin Hinds and The Dominoes – Corner Stone
3. Bad Manners – Non Shrewd
4. The English Beat – Too Nice To Talk To
5. The Suspects – Another Day Another Dollar
6. MU330 – Hoosier Love
7. The Pietasters – Something Better
8. Dennis Brown – Silhouettes
9. Laurel Aitken- Sally Brown
10. The Wailers – One Love
11. Prince Buster – Give Her
12. The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket
13. The Selecter – Three Minute Hero
14. Pat Rhoden – Living for the City
15. Undercover S.K.A – Agent 13
16. Skankin’ Pickle – Thick Ass Stout
17. The Upbeat – Olde Towne
18. The Planet Smashers – Skah of Iran
19. The Toasters – Thrill Me Up
20. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Don Tojo
21. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – John & James
22. Spring Heeled Jack – Running Man
23. The Busters – Summer Time
24. Hotknives – Skin Up Harry
25. The Toasters – Dancin’
26. Horace Andy – Where Do The Children Play
27. Stubborn All-Stars – Rise to Find You
28. The Skatalites – Dick Tracy
29. The Itals – Temptation
30. The Skatalites – Skalloween
31. Bad Manners – Rosemary
32. The Upbeat – Rosalina
33. The Bodysnatchers – Easy Life
34. Let’s Go Bowling – Riptide 28
35. Arthur Kay – Play My Record
36. The English Beat – I Confess
37. Bigger Thomas – Ska In My Pocket
38. The Toasters – East Side Beat
39. Heavy Manners – Taking The Queen To Tea
40. Madness – Cardiac Arrest