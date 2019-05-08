Jesse of Skavoovie & The Epitones’s WVKR 91.3 FM College Radio Ska Show Playlist

Going to start posting more playlists just associated with the website and not just the podcast. One thing that got me into ska was college radio. I have 2 cassette tapes of a ska radio show from 91.3fm WVKR Vassar College, which was Jesse Farber of Skavoovie and the Epitones’ show. Forget the name of it but I have 2 tapes of that, I tried my best to copy what I had on that tape.



The show really opened me up to ska, Jamaican ska and rocksteady so I wanted to pay it forward with others who might be started out with ska, rocksteady, etc.

The playlist is missing a lot songs because Spotify doesn’t have the music. It’s missing songs from Mock Turtle Soup, Skavoovie and the Epitones, The Jumpstarts, Mr. Cranky, Stretch Armstrong, The Upsetters, The Insteps, Independents, Jiker, Mr Cranky, Skadows, Itals, Bobby Ellis, Bim Skala Bim, Thumper, Ska King Crab… Safe to say we need more ska on Spotify.

If you know these bands, tell at them to get the music on spotify even though bands don’t get that much from the streaming service!

Playlist:

1. The Skatalites- Sucu-Sucu (Sucu Sucu)

2. Justin Hinds and The Dominoes – Corner Stone

3. Bad Manners – Non Shrewd

4. The English Beat – Too Nice To Talk To

5. The Suspects – Another Day Another Dollar

6. MU330 – Hoosier Love

7. The Pietasters – Something Better

8. Dennis Brown – Silhouettes

9. Laurel Aitken- Sally Brown

10. The Wailers – One Love

11. Prince Buster – Give Her

12. The Pioneers – Long Shot Kick De Bucket

13. The Selecter – Three Minute Hero

14. Pat Rhoden – Living for the City

15. Undercover S.K.A – Agent 13

16. Skankin’ Pickle – Thick Ass Stout

17. The Upbeat – Olde Towne

18. The Planet Smashers – Skah of Iran

19. The Toasters – Thrill Me Up

20. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Don Tojo

21. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – John & James

22. Spring Heeled Jack – Running Man

23. The Busters – Summer Time

24. Hotknives – Skin Up Harry

25. The Toasters – Dancin’

26. Horace Andy – Where Do The Children Play

27. Stubborn All-Stars – Rise to Find You

28. The Skatalites – Dick Tracy

29. The Itals – Temptation

30. The Skatalites – Skalloween

31. Bad Manners – Rosemary

32. The Upbeat – Rosalina

33. The Bodysnatchers – Easy Life

34. Let’s Go Bowling – Riptide 28

35. Arthur Kay – Play My Record

36. The English Beat – I Confess

37. Bigger Thomas – Ska In My Pocket

38. The Toasters – East Side Beat

39. Heavy Manners – Taking The Queen To Tea

40. Madness – Cardiac Arrest