ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2025)

It’s the end of March so here’s the March 2025 playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Specials Family, Levellers, Chris Trapper, Rumjacks, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Catbite, the Movement with Nick Hexum, Laura Jane Grace, Propagandhi, Ghost, Durand Jones and the Indications and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.



Tracklisting:

1. The Specials Family – When A Light Goes Out

2. Levellers – Down By The River ‘O’ (Live At Hackney Empire)

3. Chris Trapper – Campfire Symphony

4. Somebody’s Child – Porcelain (Losing All My Patience)

5. The Feelgood McLouds – Lost at Sea

6. Fiddler’s Green, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – The Songs That Built My Life

7. The Rumjacks – Eye for an Eye

8. The High Kings – Dirty Old Town

9. Picture This – Let’s Try Love

10. Mo Lowda & the Humble – 7.31

11. Catbite, Patrick Stump – Tired of Talk

12. Buster Shuffle – Masterplan

13. The Players Band – Cut & Run

14. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Lorelei

15. The Mercurials, Vic Ruggiero – (I Don’t Wanna) Talk About Politics

16. The Elovaters, Clive Hunt – Roxanne

17. The Movement, Nick Hexum – So Cool (with Nick Hexum)

18. The Skatalites, Clive Hunt – Desert Rose

19. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Been So Long

20. Lady Wray – Best For Us

21. Neal Francis, Say She She – Don’t Wait

22. The Inciters – If I Could Only Be Sure

23. Laura Jane Grace – Mine Me Mine

24. Propagandhi – At Peace

25. Neckscars – Dual Roads

26. Ky-Mani Marley, Iba Mahr, Lutan Fyah – Love and Energy

27. The Queers – In My Life

28. Rebelmatic – Forever More

29. The Drowns – Take Me Back

30. Ghost – Satanized

31. Volbeat – By a Monster’s Hand

32. Pain of Truth – The Enemy

33. Roanoke – War Torn

34. The Darkness – Mortal Dread

35. L.A. Guns – Lucky Motherfucker

36. Fall Back Down – New Destination

37. Millington – Landslide

38. dubmones, Alpheus, Ranking Joe – Sheena Is A Rudie Now

39. Abraskadabra – No Strings Attached

40. The Bakesys – Born To Be A Rude Boy

41. Joker’s Republic – My Own Worst Enemy

42. Keep Flying – Mistakes

43. Half Past Two – Shot Down

44. Noah Cyrus, Fleet Foxes – Don’t Put It All On Me (feat. Fleet Foxes)

45. The Devil Makes Three – The Devil Wins

46. Charley Crockett – Jamestown Ferry

47. Jeshua Marshall – Baker City

48. Sam Burchfield – summer girls

49. Chayce Beckham – Everything I Need – Single Version

50. Foolish Relics, Gemma Briggs – John O’Dea

51. The Narrowbacks – S.O.S.

52. Captain Tractor – London Calling – 30th Anniversary Edition

53. Mat Kearney – Washed Away

54. The Primitives – Don’t Know Where To Start

55. The Kooks – Sunny Baby

56. Stephen Kellogg – Ghosted

57. Pressing Strings – Won’t Get Down (Live)

58. Spin Doctors – The Heart Of The Highway

59. Finn Wolfhard – Choose the Latter

60. Jeremy & The Harlequins, Jeff Lampert – Cowboy from New York

61. The Waterboys, Taylor Goldsmith – I Don’t Know How I Made It

62. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – The Lion and the Unicorn (Live)

63. The Rumpled – It’s Okay

64. Brave the Sea – One Last Breath

65. Matt Berry – Silver Rings

66. Night Owls, Alex Désert, The Lions – Hercules

67. Steel Pulse, Clive Hunt – So Lonely

68. Signal Fire – Fallen Stars

69. The Altons – Waiting

70. Horace Andy – No Peace Amongst Mankind

71. Protoje – BIG 45

72. Mellow Mood, Dub Inc, Anthony B – Home or Abroad

73. Nattali Rize, Kabaka Pyramid – Brave Heart

74. The Slim Kings – Afterglow

75. Silver Synthetic – Only Time

76. Clinton Fearon – Sleepwalking

77. Mighty Mystic, SunDub – Morning Love

78. The Vegabonds – Till The Hurt Don’t Hurt

79. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Like A Treasure

80. The Shootouts, Lindsay Lou – Trampoline

81. Mumford & Sons – Malibu

82. Smoking Popes – Fox River Dream

83. Jethro Tull – Over Jerusalem

84. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – Mrs. Breeze

85. Girth Control – Life’s Too Short Pt. II

86. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Fire – Jungle Remix

87. Panic Shack – Gok Wan

88. Real Sickies – Wild Imagination

89. N4T!, We The Kings – 4 Leaf Clover

90. Duane Stephenson – Jacqueline

91. Stranger Cole – Mirror In The Bathroom

92. Stephen Marley – Old Man

93. Ras Teo, Half Pint – Sensimilla

94. Coyote Island, The Hip Abduction – Trust the Path (with The Hip Abduction)

95. Jesse Royal – Light Of Mine

96. F.Y.A.H., Hollie Cook – When I’m With You (feat. Hollie Cook) – Extended Mix

97. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Let’s Grow

98. Rhymies – I Dream Watching

99. Beirut – Tuanaki Atoll

100. Dayglow – Change Song

101. The Bollox – The Party’s Over

102. Stereophonics – Seems Like You Don’t Know Me

103. Peter Murphy – The Artroom Wonder

104. The Doobie Brothers – Learn to Let Go

105. Eddie Vedder – Needle and The Damage Done

106. New Model Army – Poison Street – Live at SO36 16/07/2022

107. Looking East – Nosedive

108. Skinny Lister – Yorkshire Belle

109. Robert Loud, Johnny Marr – Habits

110. Moneybrother – Keep A Light On (Like I Do)

111. The Tisburys – A Still Life Without You

112. Jeremy Lister – Time Doing Its Thing

113. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Starlite

114. Wallows – Hide It Away

115. Black Map – Badlands

116. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sex And Drugs And Rock & Roll

117. Gizmo Varillas – The World in Colour

118. Fitz and The Tantrums – Ruin The Night

119. Dorrington Drive, The Sha La Das – Coney Island’s Boardwalk

120. Beres Hammond – Irie And Mellow – 2024 Remaster

121. G. Blaze, Stylie – Stunna Dub

122. Ries Brothers – Coming Out Swinging

123. Matisyahu – Shadows of My Heart

124. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Moving Slowly

125. Radkey – Victory

126. Frankie and the Studs, Billie Joe Armstrong – Venus

127. The Gamblers – You Keep Me Hangin’ On

128. The Dead Milkmen – When Daddy Drinks

129. PUP, Jeff Rosenstock – Get Dumber – feat. Jeff Rosenstock

130. Bayside – Devotion And Desire (2025)