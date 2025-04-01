ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2025)
It’s the end of March so here’s the March 2025 playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Specials Family, Levellers, Chris Trapper, Rumjacks, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Catbite, the Movement with Nick Hexum, Laura Jane Grace, Propagandhi, Ghost, Durand Jones and the Indications and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. The Specials Family – When A Light Goes Out
2. Levellers – Down By The River ‘O’ (Live At Hackney Empire)
3. Chris Trapper – Campfire Symphony
4. Somebody’s Child – Porcelain (Losing All My Patience)
5. The Feelgood McLouds – Lost at Sea
6. Fiddler’s Green, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – The Songs That Built My Life
7. The Rumjacks – Eye for an Eye
8. The High Kings – Dirty Old Town
9. Picture This – Let’s Try Love
10. Mo Lowda & the Humble – 7.31
11. Catbite, Patrick Stump – Tired of Talk
12. Buster Shuffle – Masterplan
13. The Players Band – Cut & Run
14. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Lorelei
15. The Mercurials, Vic Ruggiero – (I Don’t Wanna) Talk About Politics
16. The Elovaters, Clive Hunt – Roxanne
17. The Movement, Nick Hexum – So Cool (with Nick Hexum)
18. The Skatalites, Clive Hunt – Desert Rose
19. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Been So Long
20. Lady Wray – Best For Us
21. Neal Francis, Say She She – Don’t Wait
22. The Inciters – If I Could Only Be Sure
23. Laura Jane Grace – Mine Me Mine
24. Propagandhi – At Peace
25. Neckscars – Dual Roads
26. Ky-Mani Marley, Iba Mahr, Lutan Fyah – Love and Energy
27. The Queers – In My Life
28. Rebelmatic – Forever More
29. The Drowns – Take Me Back
30. Ghost – Satanized
31. Volbeat – By a Monster’s Hand
32. Pain of Truth – The Enemy
33. Roanoke – War Torn
34. The Darkness – Mortal Dread
35. L.A. Guns – Lucky Motherfucker
36. Fall Back Down – New Destination
37. Millington – Landslide
38. dubmones, Alpheus, Ranking Joe – Sheena Is A Rudie Now
39. Abraskadabra – No Strings Attached
40. The Bakesys – Born To Be A Rude Boy
41. Joker’s Republic – My Own Worst Enemy
42. Keep Flying – Mistakes
43. Half Past Two – Shot Down
44. Noah Cyrus, Fleet Foxes – Don’t Put It All On Me (feat. Fleet Foxes)
45. The Devil Makes Three – The Devil Wins
46. Charley Crockett – Jamestown Ferry
47. Jeshua Marshall – Baker City
48. Sam Burchfield – summer girls
49. Chayce Beckham – Everything I Need – Single Version
50. Foolish Relics, Gemma Briggs – John O’Dea
51. The Narrowbacks – S.O.S.
52. Captain Tractor – London Calling – 30th Anniversary Edition
53. Mat Kearney – Washed Away
54. The Primitives – Don’t Know Where To Start
55. The Kooks – Sunny Baby
56. Stephen Kellogg – Ghosted
57. Pressing Strings – Won’t Get Down (Live)
58. Spin Doctors – The Heart Of The Highway
59. Finn Wolfhard – Choose the Latter
60. Jeremy & The Harlequins, Jeff Lampert – Cowboy from New York
61. The Waterboys, Taylor Goldsmith – I Don’t Know How I Made It
62. The Men They Couldn’t Hang – The Lion and the Unicorn (Live)
63. The Rumpled – It’s Okay
64. Brave the Sea – One Last Breath
65. Matt Berry – Silver Rings
66. Night Owls, Alex Désert, The Lions – Hercules
67. Steel Pulse, Clive Hunt – So Lonely
68. Signal Fire – Fallen Stars
69. The Altons – Waiting
70. Horace Andy – No Peace Amongst Mankind
71. Protoje – BIG 45
72. Mellow Mood, Dub Inc, Anthony B – Home or Abroad
73. Nattali Rize, Kabaka Pyramid – Brave Heart
74. The Slim Kings – Afterglow
75. Silver Synthetic – Only Time
76. Clinton Fearon – Sleepwalking
77. Mighty Mystic, SunDub – Morning Love
78. The Vegabonds – Till The Hurt Don’t Hurt
79. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Like A Treasure
80. The Shootouts, Lindsay Lou – Trampoline
81. Mumford & Sons – Malibu
82. Smoking Popes – Fox River Dream
83. Jethro Tull – Over Jerusalem
84. Lenny Lashley’s Gang of One – Mrs. Breeze
85. Girth Control – Life’s Too Short Pt. II
86. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Fire – Jungle Remix
87. Panic Shack – Gok Wan
88. Real Sickies – Wild Imagination
89. N4T!, We The Kings – 4 Leaf Clover
90. Duane Stephenson – Jacqueline
91. Stranger Cole – Mirror In The Bathroom
92. Stephen Marley – Old Man
93. Ras Teo, Half Pint – Sensimilla
94. Coyote Island, The Hip Abduction – Trust the Path (with The Hip Abduction)
95. Jesse Royal – Light Of Mine
96. F.Y.A.H., Hollie Cook – When I’m With You (feat. Hollie Cook) – Extended Mix
97. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Let’s Grow
98. Rhymies – I Dream Watching
99. Beirut – Tuanaki Atoll
100. Dayglow – Change Song
101. The Bollox – The Party’s Over
102. Stereophonics – Seems Like You Don’t Know Me
103. Peter Murphy – The Artroom Wonder
104. The Doobie Brothers – Learn to Let Go
105. Eddie Vedder – Needle and The Damage Done
106. New Model Army – Poison Street – Live at SO36 16/07/2022
107. Looking East – Nosedive
108. Skinny Lister – Yorkshire Belle
109. Robert Loud, Johnny Marr – Habits
110. Moneybrother – Keep A Light On (Like I Do)
111. The Tisburys – A Still Life Without You
112. Jeremy Lister – Time Doing Its Thing
113. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Starlite
114. Wallows – Hide It Away
115. Black Map – Badlands
116. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sex And Drugs And Rock & Roll
117. Gizmo Varillas – The World in Colour
118. Fitz and The Tantrums – Ruin The Night
119. Dorrington Drive, The Sha La Das – Coney Island’s Boardwalk
120. Beres Hammond – Irie And Mellow – 2024 Remaster
121. G. Blaze, Stylie – Stunna Dub
122. Ries Brothers – Coming Out Swinging
123. Matisyahu – Shadows of My Heart
124. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Moving Slowly
125. Radkey – Victory
126. Frankie and the Studs, Billie Joe Armstrong – Venus
127. The Gamblers – You Keep Me Hangin’ On
128. The Dead Milkmen – When Daddy Drinks
129. PUP, Jeff Rosenstock – Get Dumber – feat. Jeff Rosenstock
130. Bayside – Devotion And Desire (2025)