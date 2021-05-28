ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (May 2021)
Playlists | By B. ReadJunk on May 28th, 2021
The ReadJunk New Music playlist of May 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Durand Jones & The Indications, Curtis Harding, Danny Rebel & The KGB, Travoltas, Dayglow, Descendents, Bruce lee Band, Jesse Royal, The Bronx, Naked Raygun, The Tellways, Chris Trapper, We Are The Union, Collie Buddz and more!
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Witchoo
2. Curtis Harding – Hopeful
3. Matt Diamind, KRS-One, Makemdef, Jodie B, J Sw!ft – Forget About It
4. Iration, Collie Buddz – Be Alright
5. Ranking Jnr – Oi You!
6. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Whispering Eye
7. Joe Yorke, Stand High Patrol – Quicksand
8. Mento Buru – Renegade Fight Song (Ska Version)
9. Half Past Two – Some Nights
10. We Are The Union – Boys Will Be Girls
11. Voodoo Glow Skulls – The Karen Song
12. Descendents – Baby Doncha Know
13. Huntingtons – Judy Is a Punk
14. Travoltas – Escape the Pressure
15. Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial
16. Skids – Young Savage
17. Authority Zero – Seas and Serpents
18. Frank Turner – The Gathering
19. Rise Against – The Numbers
20. American Television – Nervous Breakdown
21. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – LONELY BOY
22. Bruce Lee Band – BLT
23. Inspector, The Magnetics – Las Tijeras
24. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Dirt Off Your Shoulder
25. Matt Berry – Like Stone
26. Chris Trapper – Overkill
27. Def Leppard – When I’m Dead And Gone
28. Tonic – If You Could Only See (25th Anniversary)
29. Trapper Schoepp – May Day
30. Mat Kearney – Running In Circles
31. Alan Doyle – Let It Be Me
32. Justin Sullivan – Unforgiven
33. Vistas – Dayglow
34. Wavves – Help is on the Way
35. Joywave – Every Window Is A Mirror
36. Dayglow – Medicine
37. Pastel Coast – Distance
38. Skafari, Gimma, The Toasters – Jacka, Jacka, wo?
39. Buster Shuffle – Snakes
40. Los Super Duppers – Gangster Ska
41. Ghost Tones – Who Saved Who
42. Thirteen Towers – Lighthouse
43. The JB Conspiracy – Starting Again
44. The Magnetics – Where were you (On our Wedding Day?)
45. Skatune Network, Mellana, Really From – K.K. Bossa
46. The Inevitables, Zaafir – More Power
47. Ziggy Marley – Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice
48. Jo Mersa Marley – That Dream
49. Luciano – If This World Were Mine
50. Jesse Royal – Natty Dread
51. Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Prince Fatty – World on Fire (with Slightly Stoopid) – Prince Fatty Presents
52. Morgan Heritage – Tell Me How Come
53. UB40, House Of Shem – Message Of Love
54. Passafire – Waste No Time
55. Kato Ska, Neville Staple, Sugary Staple – Blah Blah
56. Ballyhoo!, Collie Buddz – The Come Up
57. KBong – Dancing In The Rhythm
58. The Elovaters, The Movement, Keznamdi – My Friend (with The Movement & Keznamdi)
59. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – To Be Alone With You
60. Aaron Frazer – Over You
61. Mackeson – Shinin
62. Holy Hive – Color It Easy
63. The Tellways – Keepin Me Up
64. Jason Mraz – Make It Mine – Ska Version
65. Katastro – The Way I Feel
66. JAWS – Untitled
67. Riverboat Gamblers – Right Down the Line
68. Bowling For Soup – Getting Old Sucks (But Everybody’s Doing It)
69. American Thrills – Discount Casket
70. Block Parent – Sight For Pink Eyes
71. Clowns – Does It Matter?
72. The Crew – One Voice
73. Belvedere, Roger Lima – Comrade
74. Helem, The Oppressed – Work Together
75. The Rumjacks – Wanderust
76. Across The Border – Stop Drinking
77. Gaelic Storm – Whiskey You’re the Devil
78. The Subways – Fight
79. Duran Duran – INVISIBLE
80. Weezer – All the Good Ones
81. Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt
82. SPINN – The things she says to me
83. Tim Myers – You + Me Together
84. The Vaccines – Headphones Baby
85. Sophie and the Giants – Don’t Ask Me To Change
86. Oscar and the Wolf – James
87. Subshine – Crazy
88. The The – Sweet Bird of Truth
89. James – Isabella
90. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – Putt Putt Butt Butt
91. Salem – William, It Was Really Something
92. Inigo Pascual, Common Kings, DJ FLICT – Danger
93. Alborosie, Collie Buddz – See You Again
94. Max Romeo – Are You Coming Again
95. Sanchez – What a Day
96. Bumpin Uglies, Artikal Sound System – Too Stoned
97. Common, Damian Marley, PJ – What Do You Say (Move It Baby) – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Remix
98. Konshens, Collie Buddz – Blaze Away
99. The Gramophone Allstars – Storm On Silicon
100. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Utánozó Majom
101. The Sensibles – so long
102. Andrés Cotter, Willo, Jason Chuzz Childs – Ska Revolution
103. Fightmilk – Cool Cool Girl
104. Alex Lahey – On My Way
105. IDLES, Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods
106. The Bronx – Watering the Well
107. Ian McConnell – Call Me When You’re Bored
108. Naked Raygun – Living in the Good Times
109. The Linda Lindas – Racist, Sexist Boy – Live at LA Public Library
110. Mannequin Pussy – To Lose You
111. Pulley- Cashed In
112. Green Day Pollyanna
113. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Scientist – Really True – The Scientist Dub #4
114. Rebelution – Heavy as Lead
115. Kash’d Out, Sugarshack Sessions – Give Back – Live at Sugarshack Sessions
116. SOJA, Stick Figure – Something To Believe In
117. The Expanders – I Will Love You Girl
118. Kevin Kinsella, Johnny Cosmic – Festival (with Johnny Cosmic)
119. Of Mice & Men – Levee
120. Amon Amarth – Masters of War
121. Dee Snider – I Gotta Rock (again)
122. Alestorm – Fucked with an Anchor – Live in Tilburg
123. Emily Barker, Frank Turner – Bound for Home
124. Vitamin String Quartet, Simply Three – Total Eclipse of the Heart (feat. Simply Three)