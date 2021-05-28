ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (May 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of May 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Durand Jones & The Indications, Curtis Harding, Danny Rebel & The KGB, Travoltas, Dayglow, Descendents, Bruce lee Band, Jesse Royal, The Bronx, Naked Raygun, The Tellways, Chris Trapper, We Are The Union, Collie Buddz and more!



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

Playlist:

1. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Witchoo

2. Curtis Harding – Hopeful

3. Matt Diamind, KRS-One, Makemdef, Jodie B, J Sw!ft – Forget About It

4. Iration, Collie Buddz – Be Alright

5. Ranking Jnr – Oi You!

6. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Whispering Eye

7. Joe Yorke, Stand High Patrol – Quicksand

8. Mento Buru – Renegade Fight Song (Ska Version)

9. Half Past Two – Some Nights

10. We Are The Union – Boys Will Be Girls

11. Voodoo Glow Skulls – The Karen Song

12. Descendents – Baby Doncha Know

13. Huntingtons – Judy Is a Punk

14. Travoltas – Escape the Pressure

15. Dropkick Murphys – Turn Up That Dial

16. Skids – Young Savage

17. Authority Zero – Seas and Serpents

18. Frank Turner – The Gathering

19. Rise Against – The Numbers

20. American Television – Nervous Breakdown

21. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – LONELY BOY

22. Bruce Lee Band – BLT

23. Inspector, The Magnetics – Las Tijeras

24. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Dirt Off Your Shoulder

25. Matt Berry – Like Stone

26. Chris Trapper – Overkill

27. Def Leppard – When I’m Dead And Gone

28. Tonic – If You Could Only See (25th Anniversary)

29. Trapper Schoepp – May Day

30. Mat Kearney – Running In Circles

31. Alan Doyle – Let It Be Me

32. Justin Sullivan – Unforgiven

33. Vistas – Dayglow

34. Wavves – Help is on the Way

35. Joywave – Every Window Is A Mirror

36. Dayglow – Medicine

37. Pastel Coast – Distance

38. Skafari, Gimma, The Toasters – Jacka, Jacka, wo?

39. Buster Shuffle – Snakes

40. Los Super Duppers – Gangster Ska

41. Ghost Tones – Who Saved Who

42. Thirteen Towers – Lighthouse

43. The JB Conspiracy – Starting Again

44. The Magnetics – Where were you (On our Wedding Day?)

45. Skatune Network, Mellana, Really From – K.K. Bossa

46. The Inevitables, Zaafir – More Power

47. Ziggy Marley – Lift Our Spirits, Raise Our Voice

48. Jo Mersa Marley – That Dream

49. Luciano – If This World Were Mine

50. Jesse Royal – Natty Dread

51. Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Prince Fatty – World on Fire (with Slightly Stoopid) – Prince Fatty Presents

52. Morgan Heritage – Tell Me How Come

53. UB40, House Of Shem – Message Of Love

54. Passafire – Waste No Time

55. Kato Ska, Neville Staple, Sugary Staple – Blah Blah

56. Ballyhoo!, Collie Buddz – The Come Up

57. KBong – Dancing In The Rhythm

58. The Elovaters, The Movement, Keznamdi – My Friend (with The Movement & Keznamdi)

59. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – To Be Alone With You

60. Aaron Frazer – Over You

61. Mackeson – Shinin

62. Holy Hive – Color It Easy

63. The Tellways – Keepin Me Up

64. Jason Mraz – Make It Mine – Ska Version

65. Katastro – The Way I Feel

66. JAWS – Untitled

67. Riverboat Gamblers – Right Down the Line

68. Bowling For Soup – Getting Old Sucks (But Everybody’s Doing It)

69. American Thrills – Discount Casket

70. Block Parent – Sight For Pink Eyes

71. Clowns – Does It Matter?

72. The Crew – One Voice

73. Belvedere, Roger Lima – Comrade

74. Helem, The Oppressed – Work Together

75. The Rumjacks – Wanderust

76. Across The Border – Stop Drinking

77. Gaelic Storm – Whiskey You’re the Devil

78. The Subways – Fight

79. Duran Duran – INVISIBLE

80. Weezer – All the Good Ones

81. Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt

82. SPINN – The things she says to me

83. Tim Myers – You + Me Together

84. The Vaccines – Headphones Baby

85. Sophie and the Giants – Don’t Ask Me To Change

86. Oscar and the Wolf – James

87. Subshine – Crazy

88. The The – Sweet Bird of Truth

89. James – Isabella

90. Koo Koo Kanga Roo – Putt Putt Butt Butt

91. Salem – William, It Was Really Something

92. Inigo Pascual, Common Kings, DJ FLICT – Danger

93. Alborosie, Collie Buddz – See You Again

94. Max Romeo – Are You Coming Again

95. Sanchez – What a Day

96. Bumpin Uglies, Artikal Sound System – Too Stoned

97. Common, Damian Marley, PJ – What Do You Say (Move It Baby) – Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Remix

98. Konshens, Collie Buddz – Blaze Away

99. The Gramophone Allstars – Storm On Silicon

100. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Utánozó Majom

101. The Sensibles – so long

102. Andrés Cotter, Willo, Jason Chuzz Childs – Ska Revolution

103. Fightmilk – Cool Cool Girl

104. Alex Lahey – On My Way

105. IDLES, Gang Of Four – Damaged Goods

106. The Bronx – Watering the Well

107. Ian McConnell – Call Me When You’re Bored

108. Naked Raygun – Living in the Good Times

109. The Linda Lindas – Racist, Sexist Boy – Live at LA Public Library

110. Mannequin Pussy – To Lose You

111. Pulley- Cashed In

112. Green Day Pollyanna

113. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Scientist – Really True – The Scientist Dub #4

114. Rebelution – Heavy as Lead

115. Kash’d Out, Sugarshack Sessions – Give Back – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

116. SOJA, Stick Figure – Something To Believe In

117. The Expanders – I Will Love You Girl

118. Kevin Kinsella, Johnny Cosmic – Festival (with Johnny Cosmic)

119. Of Mice & Men – Levee

120. Amon Amarth – Masters of War

121. Dee Snider – I Gotta Rock (again)

122. Alestorm – Fucked with an Anchor – Live in Tilburg

123. Emily Barker, Frank Turner – Bound for Home

124. Vitamin String Quartet, Simply Three – Total Eclipse of the Heart (feat. Simply Three)