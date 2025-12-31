ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2025)
Playlists | Dec 31st, 2025
Bye Bye 2025! listen to New Music Playlist for December 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, The Rifles, Bren Holmes, Levellers, Pressing Strings, Twin Tribes, St Lucia, The Flatliners, Arcade Allstars, Tsunami Bomb, Mumford and Sons and Pennywise the Dancing Clown and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) – Live at Glasgow Barrowland, 1987
2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – O Children – Live God
3. The Rifles – Robin Hood
4. Bren Holmes – The Way
5. Levellers – Far From Home – Live At Hackney Empire
6. Pressing Strings – We Will Be Alright
7. Company Retreat – Cubicle Paradise
8. Twin Tribes – Play Alone
9. St. Lucia – Summer Nights
10. Space March – Still Get Carried Away
11. Radkey – All I Want For Christmas (All Of It)
12. Millington – Santa Claus Is Coming (To Town)
13. Olly Murs, The Ordinary Boys – Christmas Starts Tonight
14. Neckscars – Christmas Time
15. Fake Lighters – In Hibernation
16. NOFX – Cigarette Girl
17. The Hammerbombs – The Invasion from Within
18. The Flatliners – Misanthropy & Me
19. The Damned – See Emily Play
20. The Slackers – Love I Bring
21. The Planet Smashers – Belly Up
22. Opposite Standard – Plastic Surgery
23. Death Of Guitar Pop – Bitter Sweet Super Saturdays
24. Out Of Control Army – Global Ska – En vivo desde la Arena CDMX
25. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Undertow
26. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Ain’t That Lovin’ You?
27. Westbound Train – Miss Reason
28. Arcade Allstars, Julian Brindley – Blue Collar
29. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – In the Willows
30. The High Kings – Goodbye Venice
31. Johnny Cosmic – No Ordinary World
32. Gipsy Kings, Tonino Baliardo – Señorita
33. Teenage Bottlerocket – I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween – Mission to Shred Version
34. The Hawaiians – E.T.
35. Tsunami Bomb – Things Aren’t Going Well
36. Don’t Panic – Calls from Home
37. Blockage – What’s in the Box?
38. Turnstile – LOOK OUT FOR ME
39. Wasted Youth Club – Bad Blood
40. Megadeth – Let There Be Shred
41. Lionheart – Salt the Earth
42. Foolish Relics – I Melt With You
43. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Face The Breeze
44. Chris Plum, The NC5 – Here Comes Goodbye
45. Luciano – Can’t Help Falling In Love
46. Organically Good Trio, The Movement – Headed to the Sun
47. Signal Fire, Brooke Renshaw, J. Sales – Carry You
48. The Wise Bloods – Nothing Sweeter
49. The Magnetics, Dr. Ring Ding – Ol’ 55
50. Coyote Island, The Hip Abduction, J-Vibe – Trust the Path (with The Hip Abduction) – Vibe Version
51. Freddie McGregor – Peace And Love
52. Dub Town Rockers, Cas Haley, Slightly Stoopid – Holiday! – A George Spits Remix
53. Mykal Rose – Judge Not
54. The Utopians – Be Your Man
55. The Coolmoods, Roger Rivas – If I Were You
56. Drayton Farley, Sunny Sweeney, Dani Rose – Touch And Go – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series Landman (Volume II)
57. The Bandulus – The Stars Above
58. The Sha La Das – If You Want You Can Be My Girl
59. Kelly Finnigan – Snowy Night In Ohio
60. Jason Joshua – Mr. Know-It-All
61. John Craigie – Fire Season
62. The Waterboys – Cinema, C’est La Vie
63. Soulframe, Alan Doyle – Drippin’ Flagon
64. No Murder No Moustache – A Demon In The Dark
65. The Darkness – Mistletoe and Wine
66. Andrew Gabbard – Money For Christmas
67. This Is Lorelei – SF & GG
68. Arkells, Portugal. The Man – Money
69. Master Peace – Good Times
70. Mumford & Sons – Prizefighter
71. The Nude Party – Honey for the Barflies
72. Josh Ritter – You Won’t Dig My Grave (Solo)
73. Langhorne Slim, Lockeland Strings – Rock N Roll
74. Fishbone – Them Bones (Alice in Chains)
75. The Busters – FREAK SHOW
76. The Upstarters, The Pietasters, Flying Raccoon Suit – Line in the Sand
77. Skatune Network, Esteban Flores – Sleigh Ride
78. Bluekilla – Pogo in Togo – Alternative Mix
79. Peter Murphy, Boy George, Juno Reactor – Let The Flowers Grow (Juno Reactor Remix)
80. Benjamin Wallfisch, Pennywise – A Very Special Presentation (feat. Pennywise)