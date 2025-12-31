ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2025)

Bye Bye 2025! listen to New Music Playlist for December 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, The Rifles, Bren Holmes, Levellers, Pressing Strings, Twin Tribes, St Lucia, The Flatliners, Arcade Allstars, Tsunami Bomb, Mumford and Sons and Pennywise the Dancing Clown and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Pogues, Kirsty MacColl – Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl) – Live at Glasgow Barrowland, 1987

2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – O Children – Live God

3. The Rifles – Robin Hood

4. Bren Holmes – The Way

5. Levellers – Far From Home – Live At Hackney Empire

6. Pressing Strings – We Will Be Alright

7. Company Retreat – Cubicle Paradise

8. Twin Tribes – Play Alone

9. St. Lucia – Summer Nights

10. Space March – Still Get Carried Away

11. Radkey – All I Want For Christmas (All Of It)

12. Millington – Santa Claus Is Coming (To Town)

13. Olly Murs, The Ordinary Boys – Christmas Starts Tonight

14. Neckscars – Christmas Time

15. Fake Lighters – In Hibernation

16. NOFX – Cigarette Girl

17. The Hammerbombs – The Invasion from Within

18. The Flatliners – Misanthropy & Me

19. The Damned – See Emily Play

20. The Slackers – Love I Bring

21. The Planet Smashers – Belly Up

22. Opposite Standard – Plastic Surgery

23. Death Of Guitar Pop – Bitter Sweet Super Saturdays

24. Out Of Control Army – Global Ska – En vivo desde la Arena CDMX

25. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Undertow

26. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Ain’t That Lovin’ You?

27. Westbound Train – Miss Reason

28. Arcade Allstars, Julian Brindley – Blue Collar

29. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – In the Willows

30. The High Kings – Goodbye Venice

31. Johnny Cosmic – No Ordinary World

32. Gipsy Kings, Tonino Baliardo – Señorita

33. Teenage Bottlerocket – I Don’t Know What I Want To Be For Halloween – Mission to Shred Version

34. The Hawaiians – E.T.

35. Tsunami Bomb – Things Aren’t Going Well

36. Don’t Panic – Calls from Home

37. Blockage – What’s in the Box?

38. Turnstile – LOOK OUT FOR ME

39. Wasted Youth Club – Bad Blood

40. Megadeth – Let There Be Shred

41. Lionheart – Salt the Earth

42. Foolish Relics – I Melt With You

43. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Face The Breeze

44. Chris Plum, The NC5 – Here Comes Goodbye

45. Luciano – Can’t Help Falling In Love

46. Organically Good Trio, The Movement – Headed to the Sun

47. Signal Fire, Brooke Renshaw, J. Sales – Carry You

48. The Wise Bloods – Nothing Sweeter

49. The Magnetics, Dr. Ring Ding – Ol’ 55

50. Coyote Island, The Hip Abduction, J-Vibe – Trust the Path (with The Hip Abduction) – Vibe Version

51. Freddie McGregor – Peace And Love

52. Dub Town Rockers, Cas Haley, Slightly Stoopid – Holiday! – A George Spits Remix

53. Mykal Rose – Judge Not

54. The Utopians – Be Your Man

55. The Coolmoods, Roger Rivas – If I Were You

56. Drayton Farley, Sunny Sweeney, Dani Rose – Touch And Go – Songs From and Inspired by the Paramount+ Original Series Landman (Volume II)

57. The Bandulus – The Stars Above

58. The Sha La Das – If You Want You Can Be My Girl

59. Kelly Finnigan – Snowy Night In Ohio

60. Jason Joshua – Mr. Know-It-All

61. John Craigie – Fire Season

62. The Waterboys – Cinema, C’est La Vie

63. Soulframe, Alan Doyle – Drippin’ Flagon

64. No Murder No Moustache – A Demon In The Dark

65. The Darkness – Mistletoe and Wine

66. Andrew Gabbard – Money For Christmas

67. This Is Lorelei – SF & GG

68. Arkells, Portugal. The Man – Money

69. Master Peace – Good Times

70. Mumford & Sons – Prizefighter

71. The Nude Party – Honey for the Barflies

72. Josh Ritter – You Won’t Dig My Grave (Solo)

73. Langhorne Slim, Lockeland Strings – Rock N Roll

74. Fishbone – Them Bones (Alice in Chains)

75. The Busters – FREAK SHOW

76. The Upstarters, The Pietasters, Flying Raccoon Suit – Line in the Sand

77. Skatune Network, Esteban Flores – Sleigh Ride

78. Bluekilla – Pogo in Togo – Alternative Mix

79. Peter Murphy, Boy George, Juno Reactor – Let The Flowers Grow (Juno Reactor Remix)

80. Benjamin Wallfisch, Pennywise – A Very Special Presentation (feat. Pennywise)