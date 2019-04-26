ReadJunk Podcast New Music Playlist: April 2019
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Apr 26th, 2019
How about a New Music Spotify Playlist for the month of April? I gathered up a bunch of new tunes and compiled an awesome playlist that consists of ska, punk, lots of reggae, some indie, and lots of other stuff I find good. Have a listen at Spotify or listen below.
Playlist Tracklisting:
1. The Aggrolites – Pound for Pound
2. The Planet Smashers – Can’t Stop
3. The Original Hotknife, AKA Paperboy – English Rose
4. Pepper, Stick Figure – Warning
5. The Skints, Protoje – Restless
6. 311 – Good Feeling
7. Jesse Roya – Broken Wings
8. Buju Banton, Markus, Jahazeil – False Pretense
9. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Stop Fighting
10. Pat Kelly – It’s a Good Day
11. Lee Fields & The Expressions – You’re What’s Needed in My Life
12. Morrissey – Wedding Bell Blues
13. Howard Jones – Hero in Your Eyes
14. We Are Scientists – Notes in a Bottle
15. JAWS – Please Be Kind
16. Micky James – Walk The Line
17. Josh Ritter – All Some Kind of Dream
18. Griffin House – Natural Man
19. New Kingston – Fyah Nuh Hot Like You
20. The Tennors – Reggae Girlz
21. Skip Marley, Damian Marley – That’s Not True
22. Through The Roots – You + Me
23. KBong – Island Home
24. MxPx, Five Iron Frenzy – Heard That Sound – Remix
25. Joker’s Republic – The Kids Aren’t Alright
26. New Found Glory – Eye of the Tiger
27. The Waterboys – Where the Action Is
28. Greenland Whalefishers – The Party
29. The Mahones – Alternative Ulster
30. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Thrash Metal Cassette
31. PUP – Sibling Rivalry
32. Radkey – Rock & Roll Homeschool
33. Sublime With Rome – Spiderweb
34. The Neville Staple Band, Sugary Staple, Dandy Livingstone – Put Away Your Knives
35. The Indecision – Give It Up
36. The Scotch Bonnets – We Can’t All Be Astronauts
37. Keep Flying – Bargaining
38. K-Man & The 45s – Stand with the Youth
39. King Prawn – Seven Seas
40. Pama International – Sure You Know the Price (But Do You Know the Cost)
41. The Israelites – Rejoice
42. Steady 45’s – Meaning of Love
43. Bushman – Bushman (Hear Wah MI Ah Seh)
44. Luciano – A Day of Reckoning
45. Raging Fyah – Better Tomorrow
46. Mykal Rose – I Put A Spell On You
47. Dave Hause – Fireflies
48. Bracket – Canned from the Food Drive
49. Giuda – Overdrive
50. Kepi Ghoulie, The Copyrights – School Is Out
51. Korpiklaani, Gerre – Bier Bier
52. Sworn Enemy – Prepare for Payback
53. Clowns – I Wanna Feel Again
54. Bad Religion – Do The Paranoid Style
55. Ten Foot Pole – Don’t Be a Dick
56. The Loving Paupers – The Words
57. Predator Dub Assassins – On Any Sunday
58. Bombskare – See What You See
59. The Aquabats! – COBRAMAN THEME!
60. Buck-O-Nine – In My Room
61. Fruit Bats – The Bottom of It
62. Chain Wallet – What Everybody Else Could Find
63. Wallows, Clairo – Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)
64. Family of the Year – Already Gone
65. Bruce Springsteen – Hello Sunshine
66. Collective Soul – Right As Rain
67. The Alternate Routes – Tonight
68. Two Door Cinema Club – Satellite
69. The Cranberries – In the End
70. Nightjacket – Waking Up With You
71. Florence + The Machine – Jenny of Oldstones (Game of Thrones)
72. Charles Bradley – Lonely as You Are