ReadJunk Podcast New Music Playlist: April 2019

How about a New Music Spotify Playlist for the month of April? I gathered up a bunch of new tunes and compiled an awesome playlist that consists of ska, punk, lots of reggae, some indie, and lots of other stuff I find good. Have a listen at Spotify or listen below.



Playlist Tracklisting:

1. The Aggrolites – Pound for Pound

2. The Planet Smashers – Can’t Stop

3. The Original Hotknife, AKA Paperboy – English Rose

4. Pepper, Stick Figure – Warning

5. The Skints, Protoje – Restless

6. 311 – Good Feeling

7. Jesse Roya – Broken Wings

8. Buju Banton, Markus, Jahazeil – False Pretense

9. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Stop Fighting

10. Pat Kelly – It’s a Good Day

11. Lee Fields & The Expressions – You’re What’s Needed in My Life

12. Morrissey – Wedding Bell Blues

13. Howard Jones – Hero in Your Eyes

14. We Are Scientists – Notes in a Bottle

15. JAWS – Please Be Kind

16. Micky James – Walk The Line

17. Josh Ritter – All Some Kind of Dream

18. Griffin House – Natural Man

19. New Kingston – Fyah Nuh Hot Like You

20. The Tennors – Reggae Girlz

21. Skip Marley, Damian Marley – That’s Not True

22. Through The Roots – You + Me

23. KBong – Island Home

24. MxPx, Five Iron Frenzy – Heard That Sound – Remix

25. Joker’s Republic – The Kids Aren’t Alright

26. New Found Glory – Eye of the Tiger

27. The Waterboys – Where the Action Is

28. Greenland Whalefishers – The Party

29. The Mahones – Alternative Ulster

30. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Thrash Metal Cassette

31. PUP – Sibling Rivalry

32. Radkey – Rock & Roll Homeschool

33. Sublime With Rome – Spiderweb

34. The Neville Staple Band, Sugary Staple, Dandy Livingstone – Put Away Your Knives

35. The Indecision – Give It Up

36. The Scotch Bonnets – We Can’t All Be Astronauts

37. Keep Flying – Bargaining

38. K-Man & The 45s – Stand with the Youth

39. King Prawn – Seven Seas

40. Pama International – Sure You Know the Price (But Do You Know the Cost)

41. The Israelites – Rejoice

42. Steady 45’s – Meaning of Love

43. Bushman – Bushman (Hear Wah MI Ah Seh)

44. Luciano – A Day of Reckoning

45. Raging Fyah – Better Tomorrow

46. Mykal Rose – I Put A Spell On You

47. Dave Hause – Fireflies

48. Bracket – Canned from the Food Drive

49. Giuda – Overdrive

50. Kepi Ghoulie, The Copyrights – School Is Out

51. Korpiklaani, Gerre – Bier Bier

52. Sworn Enemy – Prepare for Payback

53. Clowns – I Wanna Feel Again

54. Bad Religion – Do The Paranoid Style

55. Ten Foot Pole – Don’t Be a Dick

56. The Loving Paupers – The Words

57. Predator Dub Assassins – On Any Sunday

58. Bombskare – See What You See

59. The Aquabats! – COBRAMAN THEME!

60. Buck-O-Nine – In My Room

61. Fruit Bats – The Bottom of It

62. Chain Wallet – What Everybody Else Could Find

63. Wallows, Clairo – Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)

64. Family of the Year – Already Gone

65. Bruce Springsteen – Hello Sunshine

66. Collective Soul – Right As Rain

67. The Alternate Routes – Tonight

68. Two Door Cinema Club – Satellite

69. The Cranberries – In the End

70. Nightjacket – Waking Up With You

71. Florence + The Machine – Jenny of Oldstones (Game of Thrones)

72. Charles Bradley – Lonely as You Are