Shazam! Trailer #2 Looks Great!

Looks like DC and Warner Brothers have another potential hit on their hands with Shazam! The movie looks fun but it also generally seems very funny as well. Zachary Levi as the title character seems perfect as well. Mark Strong as another bad guy? Besides Kingsman movies, can’t think of another good guy role he played. We’ll see how it is when it comes out in a month.



David F. Sandberg (“Annabelle: Creation”) directs New Line Cinema’s “Shazam!,” the origin story that stars Zachary Levi (TV’s “Chuck”) as the titular DC Super Hero, along with Asher Angel (TV’s “Andi Mack”) as Billy Batson, and Mark Strong (the “Kingsman” movies) in the role of Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. Peter Safran (“Aquaman,” “The Conjuring” and “Annabelle” films) serves as the film’s producer.

Shazam! is set for release on April 5, 2019.