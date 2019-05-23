Shazam! Out On Digital July 2nd and 4K UHD/Blu-Ray/DVD On July 16th

Shazam! street date has just been announced for July! On July 2nd, the movie will be available on digital platforms and on July 16th, will be available on 4k UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD via Warner Bros. I thought the movie was one of the better DC movies to date, and really was just a fun movie. Listen to what Chris Taylor and I thought on the podcast back in April.



Here’s all the press release info:

Watch all of the powers and none of the practice when “Shazam!” arrives on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital. David F. Sandberg (“Annabelle: Creation,” “Lights Out”) directs New Line Cinema’s “Shazam!,” the origin story that stars Zachary Levi (TV’s “Chuck,” “Tangled”) as the titular DC Super Hero, along with Mark Strong (the “Kingsman” movies, “The Imitation Game”) in the role of DC Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana and Asher Angel (TV’s “Andi Mack,” “Driven to Dance”) as Billy Batson.

“Shazam!” also stars Jack Dylan Grazer (“IT,” “Beautiful Boy”) as Billy’s best friend and ultimate superhero enthusiast, Freddy, and Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” “Guardians Of The Galaxy”) as the Wizard. The cast also includes Faithe Herman (TV’s “This is Us”), Grace Fulton (“Annabelle: Creation”), Ian Chen (TV’s “Fresh Off the Boat”), Jovan Armand (TV’s “Hawaii Five-0,” TV’s “The Middle”), Marta Milans (TV’s “Killer Women,” TV’s “The Pier”) and Cooper Andrews (“Den of Thieves,” TV’s “The Walking Dead”).

Firmly set in the world of DC Super Heroes, but with his own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, the screenplay is by Henry Gayden and story is by Gayden and Darren Lemke, based on characters from DC. Shazam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Jeffrey Chernov, Christopher Godsick, Walter Hamada, Geoff Johns, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Dwayne Johnson served as executive producers.

Sandberg’s creative team included his “Annabelle: Creation” director of photography Maxime Alexandre, production designer Jennifer Spence, editor Michel Aller and costume designer Leah Butler. The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch (“Blade Runner 2049,” “IT,” “Annabelle: Creation”).

“Shazam!” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film and special features in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition and a Digital version of the movie.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Shazam!” will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Shazam!” will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

“Shazam!” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Fans can also own “Shazam!” via purchase from digital retailers beginning July 2.

SYNOPSIS

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

“Shazam!” 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features:

· Shazam Exclusive Motion Comic

· The Magical World of Shazam

· Super Fun Zac

· Carnival Scene Study, Shazamily Values

· Shazamily Values

· Who is Shazam?

· Deleted Scenes

· Gag Reel