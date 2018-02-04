Solo: A Star Wars Story Commercial Played During Super Bowl LII

We haven’t heard anything or seen anything from Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Story movie since he pretty much took over for the fired directors Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. This might be the first time Disney has purchased airtime during the Superbowl. The quick commercial aired tonight during the Super Bowl and will also premiere a long trailer tomorrow during Good Morning America the next morning.



I got goosebumps for the music of course, some of the imagery looked cool but I hope there is more tomorrow for the trailer. The ending felt very Disney-ish with Chewie putting his arm around Han BUT still sweet. I’ll have more thoughts tomorrow.

The movie is directed by Ron Howard (and I suppose some scenes by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller) and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. It will be out Summer, supposedly in May.