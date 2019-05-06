Spider-Man: Far From Home Official Trailer Premiered This Morning

The new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer premiered this morning and obviously if you haven’t seen Avengers: End Game yet, probably not a good idea to watch it just yet. This trailer was far better than the first one, since they were able to give us more details on the plot and who’s in it. It’s the last movie in this current phase of movies for the MCU so should be a fun one.



Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man™: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man™: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!