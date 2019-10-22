Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Final Trailer Is Upon Us!

Well Disney had to make Star Wars fans wait through another boring sports game with Monday Night Football. Tickets are on sale and sold out faster than Avengers: End Game. I managed to get a ticket for Sunday 22nd since Saturday showings were all sold out. There’s a lot to take from that final trailer but that line from C3PO made me want to cry….



This trailer was different than the other ones, with some nice voice-overs from Finn, Luke and that other character who laughed in the first trailer. That shot with all the ships looks incredible, and I guess it features a ship from Star Wars Rebels apparently? Finn riding a bunch of alien horses it looks like, Kylo and Rey fighting in various spots, more of Lando, same shot of Leia hugging Rey. Ah so much! I’ll be watching this over and over!

The movie is directed by J.J. Abrams, written by J. J. Abrams and Chris Terrio and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee William, Keri Russell and Ian McDiarmid.

The movie will be out Thursday, December 19th for late showings.

and now there’s a cool new poster too!