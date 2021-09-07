The Addams Family 2 Trailer #2 Premiered Today

It’s practically Halloween season already. With that, comes Halloween-y type of movies. I enjoyed the first animated Addams Family movie, but obviously not the same as the 90s movies or the TV series. It had its moments but i’m not sure what to make of this trailer of the sequel.



Why must most sequels look crappy, go on some road trips or ruin things that worked out okay the first time around? Maybe this will surprise me but definitely not feeling this one as much as the other one. At least there’s hope that Tim Burton will return to form and do his Wednesday series right? If not there’s always Raul Julia and Addams Family and Addams Family Values to re-watch to death.

This movie was directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as “IT” with Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

Watch in theaters and on-demand October 1st.