The Aquabats! Premiere Music Video For “Karate Body”

The Aquabats premiered another music video for their upcoming NEW album Kooky Spooky… in Stereo! , which will be out on August 21st! The video is for the track “Karate Body!,” so watch it below aqua cadets!



Who will help us in our time of need!? Who can we call when trouble is afoot!? The answer? Draw upon the might of your own KARATE BODY! With the proper training and dedication, you too can possess a body of karate!

For more info on the new album or to pre-order it, go to http://bit.ly/kookyspooky