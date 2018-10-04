ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 23 (Pop Culture Songs)
Featured, Podcasts | By Bryan Kremkau on Oct 4th, 2018
It’s New York Comic-Con this week which means the ReadJunk Podcast is dedicating an entire episode to pop culture songs. We got songs about comics, Star Wars, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, video games and other stuff along those lines. It’s a fun episode so check it out!
Playlist:
1. Nerf Herder – At The Con
2. Teenage Bottlerocket – Necrocomicon
3. The Ramones – Spider-Man
4. Radkey – Marvel
5. Blink 182 – A New Hope
6. Powerglove – X-Men
7. Galactic Empire – Imperial March
8. Austrian Death Machine – I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, and Your Motorcycle
9. Lion – Transformers Theme
10. Anthrax – I Am The Law
11. Joe Satriani – Surfing with the Alien
12. The Scofflaws – William Shatner
13. The Aquabats – Play Dough
14. The Selecter – James Bond
15. Backyard Superheroes – Arcade Girl
16. Attaboy Skip – Ghostbusters
17. The Holophonics – The Legend of Zelda
18. MC Lars – Dragon Blood
19. Koo Koo Kango Roo – Superheroes Unite
20. MC Chris – Fett’s Vette
21. DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince – Nightmare on My Street
22. Supernova – Chewbecca
23. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Star Wars – Imperial Reggae
24. The Taj Motel Trio – Vader
25. Kirby Krackle – Moisture Farm
26. Weird Al Yankovic – Yoda
27. Queen – Flash Gordon
28. The Jam – Batman Theme
29. The Levellers – Second Life
30. Stephen Lynch – D&D
31. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Game Of Thrones
32. Mu330 – Captain
33. Pepper – Storm Trooper
34. Spizzenergi – Where’s Captain Kirk
35. Bloodsucking Zombies From Outer Space – Camp Crystal Lake
36. Leonard Nimoy – Ballad of Bilbo Baggins
37. Secret Song