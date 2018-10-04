ReadJunk Podcast: Episode 23 (Pop Culture Songs)

It’s New York Comic-Con this week which means the ReadJunk Podcast is dedicating an entire episode to pop culture songs. We got songs about comics, Star Wars, Star Trek, Game of Thrones, video games and other stuff along those lines. It’s a fun episode so check it out!



Playlist:

1. Nerf Herder – At The Con

2. Teenage Bottlerocket – Necrocomicon

3. The Ramones – Spider-Man

4. Radkey – Marvel

5. Blink 182 – A New Hope

6. Powerglove – X-Men

7. Galactic Empire – Imperial March

8. Austrian Death Machine – I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, and Your Motorcycle

9. Lion – Transformers Theme

10. Anthrax – I Am The Law

11. Joe Satriani – Surfing with the Alien

12. The Scofflaws – William Shatner

13. The Aquabats – Play Dough

14. The Selecter – James Bond

15. Backyard Superheroes – Arcade Girl

16. Attaboy Skip – Ghostbusters

17. The Holophonics – The Legend of Zelda

18. MC Lars – Dragon Blood

19. Koo Koo Kango Roo – Superheroes Unite

20. MC Chris – Fett’s Vette

21. DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince – Nightmare on My Street

22. Supernova – Chewbecca

23. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Star Wars – Imperial Reggae

24. The Taj Motel Trio – Vader

25. Kirby Krackle – Moisture Farm

26. Weird Al Yankovic – Yoda

27. Queen – Flash Gordon

28. The Jam – Batman Theme

29. The Levellers – Second Life

30. Stephen Lynch – D&D

31. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Game Of Thrones

32. Mu330 – Captain

33. Pepper – Storm Trooper

34. Spizzenergi – Where’s Captain Kirk

35. Bloodsucking Zombies From Outer Space – Camp Crystal Lake

36. Leonard Nimoy – Ballad of Bilbo Baggins

37. Secret Song