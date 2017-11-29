The Avengers: Infinity War Teaser Trailer Is Here To Break the Internet!

Goosebumps! The Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer seems like it already broke YouTube and the Internet. It took me 5 minutes to even load up the video. I had to re-watch it immediately after because it was THAT good! It’s just amazing to see all these Marvel characters together in one movie, what is being described as a “finale” for this phase. Cheers and crying will be had for sure.



The trailer opens with Nick Fury speaking, which seems odd considering he’s reportedly not even in the movie. The Avengers theme is played all slow on the piano before picking up when that Marvel intro comes up, providing the goosebumps. Some things seem a bit spoilery with Vision for one, but what’s his fate is anyone’s guess. The last scene with Thor and Guardians was awesome too. There will definitely be people dying in this movie and it will be tough to see but man, I can’t wait for this!