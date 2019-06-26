Marvel Studios’ Avengers: End Game Out On Digital July 30th and on Blu-Ray August 13th

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame will be out on digital HD on July 30th and on Blu-Ray, DVD and 4k Ultra HD on August 13th! I’ve only seen the movie once but really itching to see it yet again. The movie is still in theaters trying to beat Avatar’s box office record with deleted scenes and extra stuff added to the release. We’ll see if it happens. Either way, can’t wait to see Avengers: End Game again just for that epic shot at the end battle.



BURBANK, Calif. (June 26, 2019) — Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented, 11-year cinematic journey in which the Avengers take one final stand against Thanos, delivered the biggest opening weekend in history and is currently one of the highest-grossing films of all time. On July 30, Avengers fans around the world are invited to assemble once more for the in-home release of “Avengers: Endgame” on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand beginning Aug. 13.

Fans who bring home “Avengers: Endgame” will gain hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more.

The must-own, final chapter of the 22-film MCU series, “Avengers: Endgame,” will be packaged several ways to ensure fans get the most out of their in-home entertainment experience.Viewers can bring home the film two weeks early on Digital 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD and gain access to an exclusive extra highlighting the love story of Steve Rogers (Captain America) and Peggy Carter. A physical copy of “Avengers: Endgame” is available as a 4K Cinematic Universe Edition (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray and Digital Code) and a single DVD. Fans who wish to revisit all four films in the Avengers franchise may opt for a Digital bundle, which includes “Marvel’s The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.

Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.

A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.

Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.

The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!

The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.

Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.

Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”

Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.

Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Cinematic Universe Edition (4K Ultra HD+Blu-ray+Digital Code)

Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray+Digital Code)

Digital 4K Ultra HD (select retailers include Dolby Vision), HD, SD, DVD and On-Demand

Run Time: Approximately 181 minutes

Rating: PG-13

4K UHD BD: English Dolby Atmos; Latin Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus; French Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital; English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Latin Spanish & French Canadian 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD: English & Latin Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

4K UHD Digital: English Dolby Atmos (some platforms), English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

HD Digital: English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus (some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

SD Digital: English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Latin Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

UHD: English SDH, Latin Spanish, French Canadian

BD: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin Spanish

DVD: English SDH, Latin Spanish

Digital: English SDH, French Canadian, Latin Spanish

Captions: English (on Digital and DVD SKUs)

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Josh Brolin returns as the film’s infamous villain, Thanos.

Marvel Cinematic Universe characters restored to the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, and Vin Diesel as Groot with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Reprising their roles, Rene Russo returns as Frigga, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Taika Waititi as Korg, William Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross and Robert Redford as Alexander Pierce.

Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” is directed by Emmy Award®–winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo from an original screenplay by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serving as executive producers.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s creative team also includes director of photography Trent Opaloch (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”); production designer Charles Wood (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Matrix”); editors Jeffrey Ford, ACE (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), and Matthew Schmidt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”); three-time Oscar®–nominated costume designer Judianna Makovsky (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”); Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”); six-time Oscar nominee, special effects supervisor Dan Sudick (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther”); and stunt coordinator Monique Ganderton (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Atomic Blonde”).

ABOUT MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT:

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. ©2019MARVEL

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS:

For over 90 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today, the Studio brings quality movies, music and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. Feature films are released under the following banners: Disney, including Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios; Disneynature; Marvel Studios; and Lucasfilm. The Disney Music Group encompasses the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels, as well as Disney Music Publishing. The Disney Theatrical Group produces and licenses live events, including Disney on Broadway, Disney On Ice and Disney Live!.