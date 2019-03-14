Avengers: End Game Final Trailer Will Give you Goosebumps

Can’t wait to see how The Avengers try to get their revenge on Thanos in End Game. We got over a month until the movie comes out and Marvel has dropped another trailer, hopefully it’s final trailer. The trailer gave me goosebumps just from the footage we see from over the Marvel movies of Captain America and Iron Man but the new stuff as well. I still haven’t seen Captain Marvel yet but kind of figured she was going to show up one of these trailers.



The movie comes out April 26th and it was directed by the Russo Brothers. It stars everybody who’s been in a Marvel movie pretty much haha.

…and Marvel just dropped a new poster too!