Bryan’s Year in Review 2019
Articles | By Bryan Kremkau on Dec 29th, 2019
2019 was another roller coaster of a year. Some of it great, some of it bad. There were some cool albums that came out this year, but I felt like it was pretty weak movie year despite Avengers and Star Wars being released in the same year. Perhaps I just couldn’t get out to see everything this year? I felt like the category that is really hot right now is TV and streaming. In a way, there’s too much content there so it was hard to keep up with everything on there. In the concert area, I only went to 5 this year. That’s pretty unheard for me and was definitely an off-year. We’ll see what 2020 brings for concerts, music, movies and TV/streaming.
Music
Top 20 Favorite Albums of 2019:
1. The Menzingers – Hello Exile
2. The Beat – Public Confidential
3. Chain Wallet – No Ritual
4. The Skints – Learning to Swim
5. The Walker Roaders – The Walker Roaders
6. Stick Figure – World on Fire
7. The Planet Smashers – Too Much Information
8. The Cranberries – In The End
9. The Narrowbacks – By Hook or by Crook
10. New Model Army – From Here
11. Greenland Whalefishers – Based on a True Story
12. Good Riddance – Don’t Have Time
13. Signal Fire – Wake up
14. Stereophonics – Kind
15. Death of Guitar Pop – In Over Our Heads
16. Howard Jones – Hero In Your Eyes
17. Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not.
18. Subhumans – Crisis Point
19. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Ska Pig Returns
20. Killswitch Engage – Atonement
I Want New Music From:
The Levellers
The Maple State
Babylon Circus
Mustard Plug
The Pietasters
The Rifles
Favorite Concert of the 2019:
1. The Misfits, Rancid, The Damned at Madison Square Garden
Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2019, according to Spotify:
Lots of random stuff plus Disney songs (thanks to my Son)
Movies
My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2019 (that I’ve seen):
1. Avengers: End Game
2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
3. Knives Out
4. The Report
5. Shazam!
6. Spider-Man: Far From Home
7. Joker
8. John Wick 3: Parabellum
9. IT: Chapter Two
10. The Irishman (still watching it haha)
Movies I Liked But Not One Of My Favorites This Year:
1. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
2. Captain Marvel
3. Toy Story 4
4. Hobbs & Shaw
5. Official Secrets
6. The Highwaymen
7. Longshot
8. The Dirt
9. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
10. Hustlers
Movies I Didn’t Like in 2019:
1. Dark Phoenix
2. Hellboy
3. Rocketman
4. The Dead Don’t Die
Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:
1917
JoJo Rabbit
Zombieland 2: Double Tap
Dolemite Is My Name
Yesterday
Tolkien
El Camino
Ford v Ferrari
Apollo 11
Favorite Documentaries of 2019:
Pick It Up! – Ska in the ’90s
The Godfathers of Hardcore
Top 5 Favorite Film/TV Scores:
1. John Williams – Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
2. Alan Silvestri – Avengers: End Game
3. Ramin Djawadi – Game of Thrones Season 8
4. Thomas Newman – 1917
5. Hans Zimmer – Dark Phoenix
Clap & Cheer Movie Theater Moments in Movies:
Captain America “Avengers- Assemble!” – Avengers: End Game
Captain America with Mjolnir – Avengers: End Game
Lando & Resistance Show up – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Shazam gets some help from his family – Shazam
Movies That Looked Bad Just Based On the Movie Trailer:
Cats
Men in Black: International
Dark Phoenix
Aladdin
Dolittle
Most Anticipated Movies of 2020:
1. The Eternals
2. Wonder Woman
3. Ghostbusters
4. Black Widow
5. Tenet
6. Quiet Place 2
7. No Time to Die
8. Bill & Ted Face The Music
9. Coming 2 America
10. Top Gun Maverick
TV/Streaming
Favorite TV Series of the Year:
1. The Mandalorian
2. Game of Thrones
3. The Boys
4. Yellowstone
5. Stranger Things
6. Mindhunter
7. Barry
8. Jack Ryan
9. Mr. Robot
10. South Park
11. Rick and Morty
12. What We Do In the Shadows
13. Veep
14. The Deuce
15. State of the Union
TV Series I Need To Watch Soon:
Fleabag
Watchmen
Succession
The Imagineering Story
The Witcher
True Detective Season 3
The Orville
Favorite Political Shows of The Year:
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Shows I Bailed On:
Modern Family
The Walking Dead
Fear The Walking Dead
Agents of Shield
The Handmaid’s Tale
Show I Wish Continued On:
Life In Pieces
Mini-series I Thought Was Okay But Could Have Been Better:
Good Omens
Best TV Show Intro of the Year:
Game of Thrones
Favorite Late Night Talk Series:
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Graham Norton Show
Random Stuff
Favorite Podcasts of the Year:
The ReadJunk Podcast (hey it’s my list)!
Conan Needs A Friend
WTF with Marc Maron
This Was The Scene Podcast
Favorite Web Video Series:
Collider Live
Hiking with Kevin (Nealon)
Bad Lip Reading
Hot Ones
Funny Videos of 2019:
Favorite Broadway Play (Yes I Saw One):
Network with Bryan Cranston
Best Mobile Apps:
Disney Plus
Vudu
Netflix
HBO Go
People Need To Stop:
• Sending Me Direct Message To Every Instagram Story They Post
• Having Autoplay on their websites
• Having videos on websites that move around the page, trying to get you to click pause or X it off
• Putting spoilers in the headlines and the main image
• Sending spoilers in a direct message
• Smoking at concerts and just around me in general
• Looking at their phones at concerts with the full brightness. Dim that shit!