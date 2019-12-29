Bryan’s Year in Review 2019

2019 was another roller coaster of a year. Some of it great, some of it bad. There were some cool albums that came out this year, but I felt like it was pretty weak movie year despite Avengers and Star Wars being released in the same year. Perhaps I just couldn’t get out to see everything this year? I felt like the category that is really hot right now is TV and streaming. In a way, there’s too much content there so it was hard to keep up with everything on there. In the concert area, I only went to 5 this year. That’s pretty unheard for me and was definitely an off-year. We’ll see what 2020 brings for concerts, music, movies and TV/streaming.



Music



Top 20 Favorite Albums of 2019:

1. The Menzingers – Hello Exile

2. The Beat – Public Confidential

3. Chain Wallet – No Ritual

4. The Skints – Learning to Swim

5. The Walker Roaders – The Walker Roaders

6. Stick Figure – World on Fire

7. The Planet Smashers – Too Much Information

8. The Cranberries – In The End

9. The Narrowbacks – By Hook or by Crook

10. New Model Army – From Here

11. Greenland Whalefishers – Based on a True Story

12. Good Riddance – Don’t Have Time

13. Signal Fire – Wake up

14. Stereophonics – Kind

15. Death of Guitar Pop – In Over Our Heads

16. Howard Jones – Hero In Your Eyes

17. Liam Gallagher – Why Me? Why Not.

18. Subhumans – Crisis Point

19. Mark Foggo’s Skasters – Ska Pig Returns

20. Killswitch Engage – Atonement

I Want New Music From:

The Levellers

The Maple State

Babylon Circus

Mustard Plug

The Pietasters

The Rifles

Favorite Concert of the 2019:

1. The Misfits, Rancid, The Damned at Madison Square Garden

Top 100 Songs I listened to in 2019, according to Spotify:

Lots of random stuff plus Disney songs (thanks to my Son)



Movies



My Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2019 (that I’ve seen):

1. Avengers: End Game

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

3. Knives Out

4. The Report

5. Shazam!

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home

7. Joker

8. John Wick 3: Parabellum

9. IT: Chapter Two

10. The Irishman (still watching it haha)

Movies I Liked But Not One Of My Favorites This Year:

1. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

2. Captain Marvel

3. Toy Story 4

4. Hobbs & Shaw

5. Official Secrets

6. The Highwaymen

7. Longshot

8. The Dirt

9. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

10. Hustlers

Movies I Didn’t Like in 2019:

1. Dark Phoenix

2. Hellboy

3. Rocketman

4. The Dead Don’t Die

Movies I Wanted To See But Haven’t Yet:

1917

JoJo Rabbit

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

Dolemite Is My Name

Yesterday

Tolkien

El Camino

Ford v Ferrari

Apollo 11



Favorite Documentaries of 2019:

Pick It Up! – Ska in the ’90s

The Godfathers of Hardcore

Top 5 Favorite Film/TV Scores:

1. John Williams – Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

2. Alan Silvestri – Avengers: End Game

3. Ramin Djawadi – Game of Thrones Season 8

4. Thomas Newman – 1917

5. Hans Zimmer – Dark Phoenix

Clap & Cheer Movie Theater Moments in Movies:

Captain America “Avengers- Assemble!” – Avengers: End Game

Captain America with Mjolnir – Avengers: End Game

Lando & Resistance Show up – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Shazam gets some help from his family – Shazam

Movies That Looked Bad Just Based On the Movie Trailer:

Cats

Men in Black: International

Dark Phoenix

Aladdin

Dolittle

Most Anticipated Movies of 2020:

1. The Eternals

2. Wonder Woman

3. Ghostbusters

4. Black Widow

5. Tenet

6. Quiet Place 2

7. No Time to Die

8. Bill & Ted Face The Music

9. Coming 2 America

10. Top Gun Maverick

TV/Streaming



Favorite TV Series of the Year:

1. The Mandalorian

2. Game of Thrones

3. The Boys

4. Yellowstone

5. Stranger Things

6. Mindhunter

7. Barry

8. Jack Ryan

9. Mr. Robot

10. South Park

11. Rick and Morty

12. What We Do In the Shadows

13. Veep

14. The Deuce

15. State of the Union

TV Series I Need To Watch Soon:

Fleabag

Watchmen

Succession

The Imagineering Story

The Witcher

True Detective Season 3

The Orville



Favorite Political Shows of The Year:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Shows I Bailed On:

Modern Family

The Walking Dead

Fear The Walking Dead

Agents of Shield

The Handmaid’s Tale

Show I Wish Continued On:

Life In Pieces

Mini-series I Thought Was Okay But Could Have Been Better:

Good Omens

Best TV Show Intro of the Year:

Game of Thrones

Favorite Late Night Talk Series:

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Graham Norton Show

Random Stuff

Favorite Podcasts of the Year:

The ReadJunk Podcast (hey it’s my list)!

Conan Needs A Friend

WTF with Marc Maron

This Was The Scene Podcast

Favorite Web Video Series:

Collider Live

Hiking with Kevin (Nealon)

Bad Lip Reading

Hot Ones

Funny Videos of 2019:



Favorite Broadway Play (Yes I Saw One):

Network with Bryan Cranston

Best Mobile Apps:

Disney Plus

Vudu

Netflix

HBO Go

People Need To Stop:

• Sending Me Direct Message To Every Instagram Story They Post

• Having Autoplay on their websites

• Having videos on websites that move around the page, trying to get you to click pause or X it off

• Putting spoilers in the headlines and the main image

• Sending spoilers in a direct message

• Smoking at concerts and just around me in general

• Looking at their phones at concerts with the full brightness. Dim that shit!