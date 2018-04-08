The Full Trailer For Solo: A Star Wars Story Has Hit The Internet

The full trailer for the latest Star Wars spin-off, Solo: A Star Wars Story, has hit the internet tonight. It played during Wrestlemania or American Idol? Neither I watch or care about, so whatever…The trailer is probably the best one for it to date and gives me hope it at least will be fun.



I’m going to go in with an open mind but still not crazy about Alden Ehrenrich as Han Solo. I’m totally on board with Donald Glover as Lando and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbecca. Woody Harrelson looks like he belongs in this universe, as does Emilia Clarke. The trailer showed us a lot more action, gun fights, Chewbecca with a love interest/loved one(??), Lando being sly and getting to him him speak for once and lot more Chewbecca. Plus we got to see Paul Bettany’s character, who I guess is the villain? I suppose the movie is about a train heist or something, which we got to see a little bit.

The movie will be out May 25th and was directed by Ron Howard. It was written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan. It stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany.