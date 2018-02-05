The Full-Length Solo: A Star Wars Story Teaser Trailer Is Here!

A different Super Bowl trailer aired last night but this morning, Good Morning America premiered the new full-length trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story movie! This one was a lot better and gave us dialogue too!



You got to hear from the title character, see him in action flying ships, hanging with Chewie and his mentor, chilling with Lando and all that fun stuff. Still not crazy about Alden Ehrenreich playing Han but hopefully he wins me over in the movie. It’s funny, this movie sort of looks like a Blade Runner movie more than Star Wars movie. It also feels like a fan-made trailer as well so that’s not exactly promising BUT I will still be seeing this opening weekend. I have faith it will be entertaining at least.

The movie is directed by Ron Howard (and I suppose some scenes by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller) and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Joonas Suotamo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. It will be out Memorial Day weekend apparently.