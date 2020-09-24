The Shins Premiere New Single “The Great Divide”
Media | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 24th, 2020
The Shins are back with a new song called “The Great Divide.” The first official release from the band in over two and a half years, “The Great Divide” is available now via James Mercer’s own label Aural Apothecary and Monotone Records across all digital platforms.
James talked about the new song:
“A blend of futurism and nostalgia. We used everything from vintage synthesizers to iPhones, from a sixties Ludwig kit to an 808. It’s an epic about longing and love in a broken world. I guess we wanted to try to provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times.”
Additionally, a “Flipped” version of “The Great Divide” is available exclusively via Amazon Music. “The Great Divide (Flipped)” continues a tradition that began with 2017’s Heartworms, which was “Flipped” into a companion album entitled The Worm’s Heart, featuring every song from Heartworms reimagined, re-recorded and released as alternate versions.
You trace the lines through space and time
Until you find they all align
You give to me
A memory
Just a melody
I have to sing.
– “The Great Divide”