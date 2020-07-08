Watch The Boys Season 2 Teaser Trailer

After The Boys video Zoom special with Patton Oswalt premiered, there was a scene or two from the new seasons of the Boys. Now we have a teaser trailer to hold us over before it debuts on September 4th on Amazon Prime. At least there’s something to look forward to in the coming months.



Season 2 info:

In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

About The Boys:

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.

