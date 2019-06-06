Watch The Music Video for K-Man & The 45s’ “Stand With The Youth”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 6th, 2019
K-Man & The 45s have premiered a new music video for the song “Stand With The Youth.” It’s off their brand new album of the same name, which is of course released by Stomp Records.
You can buy the album at Stomp Records here.
The band has a few dates this tonight and Saturday, and then another on July 19th:
Thu, JUN 6
Rock Star Bar
Sault Ste Marie, Canada
Sat, JUN 8
Simcoe
Peterborough, Canada
Fri, JUL 19
Auberge Festive Sea Shack
Ste-anne-des-monts, Canada