Watch The New Limits’ Music Video For The Cover of “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday”

In celebration of the holiday season, Boston ska/rocksteady/soul band The New Limits have released a cover of William Bell’s classic soul track “Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday.” The band recorded the song over one evening at Mad Oak Studios in Allston, MA. The New Limits plan to continue playing shows in 2018, starting with a headlining set at O’Brien’s Pub in Allston on January 4th.



The New Limits knew they wanted to get back into the recording studio following the production and release of their self-titled debut album earlier in the year. The hard part, however, was picking a season-appropriate cover the band could agree on. Understanding that the majority of holiday classics are either corny or dated (who roasts chestnuts over open fires, especially in Allston?), the band chose to look back at potential covers from the soul artists that continue to have an influence on the band’s sound.

“Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday” was originally released as a single by William Bell in 1967 on the legendary Stax Records, home to famed performers like Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. Written by Bell and Booker T. Jones (of Booker T. and The MG’s fame), the song has seen a few cover versions throughout the years by acts like Carol King and Hall & Oates, however it’s not seen nearly as many as other well-known holiday standards. The New Limits hope to add to that legacy, employing traditional Jamaican rhythms to create a unique take on the song.

Another big draw was the non-denominational aspect of the song’s message; in lieu of celebrating one specific holiday, “Everyday” is instead a celebration of being together with loved ones, an underlying theme of the holiday season. The idea of inclusion represented by the track is something the members of The New Limits care deeply about, and as such that idea featured heavily in their decision to release their own take on the tune.