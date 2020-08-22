Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer #2 Out Now!

DC is hosting a DC Fandome event that’s taking place right now for 24 hours this weekend, and the latest movie trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has premiered this afternoon. Get to see WW kicking ass, a lot more (almost too much) of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, Chris Pine with a lot of jokes.



Apparently this movie is still coming out in theaters, I guess we’ll see how that goes. I’ll be waiting for video but looking forward to seeing this one, even though the Cheetah stuff looked a little silly.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes panel featured stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal and Director Patty Jenkins, but the new trailer also premiered during it as well. Check it out!