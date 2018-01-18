New Ricky Gervais Comedy Special “Ricky Gervais: Humanity” Premiering on Netflix on March 13th

Ricky Gervais is back with a brand new comedy special, “Ricky Gervais: Humanity,” premiering on Netflix on March 13th 2018. The special was filmed at the Apollo Hammersmith in London. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning British comedian returns to the stage in London with a scathing special that touches on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids and more.



The special is 75 minutes long and Ricky has been on tour for most of 2017 doing the show. He recently said on his blog “It’s my favourite, and I believe best, stand-up tour ever and I can’t wait to air it and start on my next one.” Ricky is also at Sirius XM for a show, and can catch up with some stuff at his youtube channel.

Ricky Gervais: Humanity premieres globally Tuesday, March 13, 2018, only on Netflix.