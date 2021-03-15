2021 Academy Awards Nominations Announced
Movie News | By Bryan ReadJunk on Mar 15th, 2021
2021 Academy Awards Nominations were announced this morning and like always, there were some surprises and snubs in there. Mank leads with the most nominations but Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, The Father, and Sound of Metal are close behind. I’m surprised not to see One Night in Miami and Regina King up for Best Picture and Director. Everyone is screaming on Twitter that Delroy Lindo should have been nominated for Da 5 Bloods, which I haven’t seen yet. I haven’t seen a lot of these yet but I got some time. The Academy Awards will air on April 25th 2021.
Guess Steven Yeun wasn’t too sad to leave The Walking Dead after all right? Soul and Onward were nominated for Best Animated but think Soul will have some tough competition with Wolfwalkers. Happy to see LaKeith Stanfield up for a nomination in Judas and the Black Messiah. Maria Bakalova was nominated which is huge and she should win just for the fact that she had to deal with Rudy. I’m happy Leslie Odom, Jr got nominated for supporting actor and for the song “Speak Now.” Been listening to that song like crazy since seeing the movie. I have a feeling the Oscars will be split up with a lot of the movies that were nominated and not one movie will dominate.
The full list is below:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Animated Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis Aida?
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye