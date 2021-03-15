2021 Academy Awards Nominations Announced

2021 Academy Awards Nominations were announced this morning and like always, there were some surprises and snubs in there. Mank leads with the most nominations but Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, The Father, and Sound of Metal are close behind. I’m surprised not to see One Night in Miami and Regina King up for Best Picture and Director. Everyone is screaming on Twitter that Delroy Lindo should have been nominated for Da 5 Bloods, which I haven’t seen yet. I haven’t seen a lot of these yet but I got some time. The Academy Awards will air on April 25th 2021.



Guess Steven Yeun wasn’t too sad to leave The Walking Dead after all right? Soul and Onward were nominated for Best Animated but think Soul will have some tough competition with Wolfwalkers. Happy to see LaKeith Stanfield up for a nomination in Judas and the Black Messiah. Maria Bakalova was nominated which is huge and she should win just for the fact that she had to deal with Rudy. I’m happy Leslie Odom, Jr got nominated for supporting actor and for the song “Speak Now.” Been listening to that song like crazy since seeing the movie. I have a feeling the Oscars will be split up with a lot of the movies that were nominated and not one movie will dominate.

The full list is below:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis Aida?

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye