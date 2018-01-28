Rest In Peace Film Composer John Morris

Longtime Mel Brooks composer John Morris has passed away at the age of 91. Morris is most known for composing Mel Brooks movies like Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, The Producers, Silent Movie and High Anxiety. He had other commitments and couldn’t do Robin Hood Men and Tights and Dracula Dead and Loving It, if not he would have composed those too. He also composed music for Oscar-nominated The Elephant Man, Clue, Johnny Dangerously, The In-Laws, Dirty Dancing, and many others. His talents will be missed!



