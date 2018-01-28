Rest In Peace Film Composer John Morris
Bryan Kremkau on Jan 28th, 2018
Longtime Mel Brooks composer John Morris has passed away at the age of 91. Morris is most known for composing Mel Brooks movies like Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, The Producers, Silent Movie and High Anxiety. He had other commitments and couldn’t do Robin Hood Men and Tights and Dracula Dead and Loving It, if not he would have composed those too. He also composed music for Oscar-nominated The Elephant Man, Clue, Johnny Dangerously, The In-Laws, Dirty Dancing, and many others. His talents will be missed!
NY Times wrote about the passing and John Morris:
John Morris, a composer who had a long list of movie, theater and television credits but was best known for a long association with Mel Brooks that earned him Academy Award nominations for “Blazing Saddles” and “The Elephant Man,” died on Thursday at his home in Red Hook, N.Y. He was 91.
His daughter, Bronwen Morris, said the cause was a respiratory infection.
Mr. Morris, a genial son of British parents, and Mr. Brooks, a boisterous comedy director from Brooklyn, had worked on two short-lived Broadway musicals (“Shinbone Alley,” in 1957, and “All-American,” in 1962), when Mr. Brooks asked him to write the film score for “The Producers” (1967). It was Mr. Morris’s first movie score — the music that accompanies a film — and Mr. Brooks’s first feature.
Over the next 24 years, they would collaborate on 10 more films.