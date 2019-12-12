Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Announce Co-Headline Tour

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced a co-headline tour. The tour will kick-off on March 26 in Los Angeles, CA and wrap April 19 in Milwaukee, WI. It will also stop at Convention Hall in Asbury Park, NJ on April 10th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13 at 12pm local time.



Greg Graffin talked about the upcoming tour:

“This tour is extra special; not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”

Matt Skiba also talked about it too:

“Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard ‘Suffer’ around age 12. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

Tour Dates:

3/26 Los Angeles, CA The Palladium

3/27 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

3/28 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

3/30 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

4/1 Austin, TX Stubb’s

4/2 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey

4/4 Orlando, FL House of Blues

4/6 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

4/7 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

4/8 Buffalo, NY Buffalo RiverWorks

4/10 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

4/11 Worcester, MA The Palladium

4/13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

4/14 Toronto, ON Rebel

4/15 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

4/17 Columbus, OH Express Live!

4/18 Chicago, IL Radius

4/19 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Club