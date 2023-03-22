Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
Music News | Mar 22nd, 2023
Four Chord Music Festival has announced it’s 2023 lineup! Some of the acts playing in Western PA are: Yellowcard (performing ‘Ocean Avenue’), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine and More; Day 2 Includes: The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Punchline, and More!
The festival is happening in Wild Things Park in Washington, PA on August 12th and 13th. Single Day, 2-Day and VIP Passes Available at FourChordMusicFestival.com.
Festival founder Rishi Bahl says:
“Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die.”
Saturday, August 12
Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)
Taking Back Sunday
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Waterparks
The Maine
Magnolia Park
Origami Angel
MEST
Eternal Boy
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
Old Neon
and more to be announced!
Sunday, August 13
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
Alkaline Trio
Streetlight Manifesto
Face To Face
American Football
Dave Hause & the Mermaid
Punchline
Sincere Engineer
SPACED
Look Out Loretta
and more to be announced
Ticketing Info:
Single Day GA: $94, Single Day VIP: $196, 2-Day GA: $160, 2-Day VIP: $290 available at FourChordMusicFestival.com.
Sponsors for Four Chord Music Festival include: Monster Energy, Smartpunk, Born Dead Clothing, Acathla Clothing, Aura Edibles, and more to be announced.