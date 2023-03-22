Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

Image used with permission for news purposes

Four Chord Music Festival has announced it’s 2023 lineup! Some of the acts playing in Western PA are: Yellowcard (performing ‘Ocean Avenue’), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine and More; Day 2 Includes: The Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Face To Face, American Football, Punchline, and More!



The festival is happening in Wild Things Park in Washington, PA on August 12th and 13th. Single Day, 2-Day and VIP Passes Available at FourChordMusicFestival.com.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl says:

“Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die.”

Saturday, August 12

Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue)

Taking Back Sunday

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Waterparks

The Maine

Magnolia Park

Origami Angel

MEST

Eternal Boy

Patent Pending

Keep Flying

Old Neon

and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

Alkaline Trio

Streetlight Manifesto

Face To Face

American Football

Dave Hause & the Mermaid

Punchline

Sincere Engineer

SPACED

Look Out Loretta

and more to be announced

Ticketing Info:

Single Day GA: $94, Single Day VIP: $196, 2-Day GA: $160, 2-Day VIP: $290 available at FourChordMusicFestival.com.

Sponsors for Four Chord Music Festival include: Monster Energy, Smartpunk, Born Dead Clothing, Acathla Clothing, Aura Edibles, and more to be announced.