The Blasting Room Documentary Kickstarter Launching October 29th

There’s going to be a documentary about the legendary recording studio, The Blasting Room! The film is from Static Age Productions and Kreativ Media and tells the story of that legendary studio that brought us so many classic punk rock albums. The Kickstarter is launching next week on October 29th and is offering exclusive giveaways for music fans who support the film.



In 1994, tired of the polluted, expensive, congested Los Angeles area, members of the band ALL took the advance cash they received from their record label and bought an old furniture warehouse to use as their musical home base. Before long, punk’s biggest acts were sweetening their sounds at the Blasting Room. The documentary features decades of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos and video, plus interviews with members of more than 25 groups, including Descendents, ALL, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Good Riddance, NOFX, Less Than Jake, Hot Water Music and Lagwagon.

Beginning Friday, October 29th, fans can get their hands on exclusive merch, rare releases, and signed stuff when they support the film’s Kickstarter campaign. Perks for backers include a brand-new vinyl compilation of favorite recordings from the Blasting Room staff, including an exclusive song by the Descendents only available through the campaign.

“Just like the studio, the documentary is very DIY,” says producer and cinematographer Kevin Kirchner. “With a crew made up of friends and fans of the studio, the production team is counting on music fans to help bring the story to life and put it on the stage it deserves.”