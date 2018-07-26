Bad Religion, Cypress Hill, Fear, Lagwagon, Suicidal Tendencies Playing Full Albums at Riot Fest

Riot Fest is happening in Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 14th-16th, and if you’re there, you’ll be hearing several bands like Bad Religion, Cypress Hill, Fear, Lagwagon and others play full albums. It certainly will be awesome to hear Bad Religion play Suffer and Suicidal Tendencies play Suicidal Tendencies.



Riot Fest’s annual tradition of inviting a selection of iconic artists to perform their seminal albums front-to-back—often in celebration of an LP’s landmark anniversary—is in fine form this year. Bonafide classics abound, with punk acts ranging from Bad Religion to Fear, while the hip-hop spectrum (circa 1993) is represented by Digable Planets and Cypress Hill.

RIOT FEST 2018 FULL ALBUM PERFORMANCES:

Bad Religion – Suffer (1988, 30th Anniversary)

Cypress Hill – Black Sunday (1993, 25th Anniversary)

Digable Planets – Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (1993, 25th Anniversary)

Fear – The Record (1982)

Lagwagon – Let’s Talk About Feelings (1998, 20th Anniversary)

Spitalfield – Remember Right Now (2003, 15th Anniversary)

Suicidal Tendencies – Suicidal Tendencies (1983, 35th Anniversary)

The announcement of the 2018 full album plays comes hot on the heels of Riot Fest’s groundbreaking limited-time promotion in the wake of a cyber attack on its ticketing partner, Ticketfly. For a limited time, The festival is giving back to fans who may have been inconvenienced by offering Riot Fest 2018 three-day passes for only $99.98. In addition, the fans who’ve already bought tickets for this year’s Riot Fest will receive a complimentary bonus single-day pass (for the day of their choice) to this year’s festival to pass along to a friend or relative, as well as the unique opportunity to purchase $99.98 three-day pass for Riot Fest 2019, which happens to be its 15th anniversary celebration. This offer is exclusive, and will only be available to current 2018 ticket holders.

Many more announcements are expected in the coming weeks, including the 2nd wave line-up announcement, single-day lineups, daily schedules, and some other surprises.